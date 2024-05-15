Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,745 in the last 365 days.

The introduction of Social Fund Budgeting Loans (SFBL) on-line application service - screening

The Department for Communities (DfC) is responsible for the provision of Social Fund Budgeting Loans (SFBL) to citizens in Northern Ireland (NI) who are in receipt of a qualifying benefit and relies on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Social Fund Computer System (SFCS) to deliver this service.

A digital application process has been introduced by DWP for customers in Great Britain (GB) which allows citizens to make an application for a budgeting loan on-line, using a digital claim form available on the GOV.UK platform. This service is not yet available in NI, and applications for Social Fund Budgeting Loans in NI can only be accepted via a postal application form.

You just read:

The introduction of Social Fund Budgeting Loans (SFBL) on-line application service - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more