Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 25-26, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan

The Summit Commemorates Heritage, Fosters Education, Establishes Connections, and Empowers Arab Americans.

We’re spearheading a movement, rallying our youth and the national Arab American community with top-notch speakers, vibrant performances, valuable networking, and participants from across the country” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit to be held, on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024. at the Dearborn Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126.“We’re spearheading a movement, rallying our youth and the national Arab American community,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “This summit is pivotal in fulfilling our mission to celebrate our heritage, foster education, forge connections, and empower Arab Americans. Expect top-notch speakers, vibrant performances, valuable networking, and, most importantly, participants from across the country,” added David.This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.After the cancellation of last year’s summit by the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in the wake of the tragic events in Gaza, we are determined to come together and assert our identity. This year, we’ve chosen Dearborn, as the location of our summit—a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America and has faced marginalization amidst the recent crisis in Gaza.Join us in Dearborn, where we will provide support and resources to empower our community. Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with engaging discussions on identity, issues facing our community, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, mainstream media, elections, and the protection of our narrative and rights.The Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with each other and with diverse organizations across the U.S.Tentative Program to Date:FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, October 25:2-6:00 pmRegistration and InformationExhibits OpenBreakout Sessions6:00 pmAhlan Networking Reception and DinnerAttend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.8:00 pmFann Wa Tarab Cultural EveningDon’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts and an evening that will make you feel proud of the Arab heritage and culture.SATURDAY Daytime, October 26:8-3:00 pmRegistration and InformationExhibits Open8:00 amMan’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking BreakfastMeet and get acquainted with summit attendees before the summit at this buffet breakfast and networking event.9:00 amCONNECT Arab America: Empowerment SummitConnecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.12:00 NoonRecognition of Rising Leaders20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40, Awardees12:30 NoonSahtein Networking LunchMeet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.1:30 pmCONNECT Arab America Empowerment SummitConnecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.3:00 pmDaytime Activities EndSATURDAY Evening, October 26:5:30 pmReception6:30 pmAl Rabitah GalaThe event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.11:00 pmEvening Activities EndSunday, Daytime, October 27 (Optional):10:00 amNetworking Reception1:00 pmElection Town Hall Meeting

