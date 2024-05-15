Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 25-26, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan
The Summit Commemorates Heritage, Fosters Education, Establishes Connections, and Empowers Arab Americans.
We’re spearheading a movement, rallying our youth and the national Arab American community with top-notch speakers, vibrant performances, valuable networking, and participants from across the country”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit to be held, on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024. at the Dearborn Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126.
“We’re spearheading a movement, rallying our youth and the national Arab American community,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “This summit is pivotal in fulfilling our mission to celebrate our heritage, foster education, forge connections, and empower Arab Americans. Expect top-notch speakers, vibrant performances, valuable networking, and, most importantly, participants from across the country,” added David.
This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.
After the cancellation of last year’s summit by the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in the wake of the tragic events in Gaza, we are determined to come together and assert our identity. This year, we’ve chosen Dearborn, as the location of our summit—a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America and has faced marginalization amidst the recent crisis in Gaza.
Join us in Dearborn, where we will provide support and resources to empower our community. Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with engaging discussions on identity, issues facing our community, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, mainstream media, elections, and the protection of our narrative and rights.
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with each other and with diverse organizations across the U.S.
Tentative Program to Date:
FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, October 25:
2-6:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
Breakout Sessions
6:00 pm
Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner
Attend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.
8:00 pm
Fann Wa Tarab Cultural Evening
Don’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts and an evening that will make you feel proud of the Arab heritage and culture.
SATURDAY Daytime, October 26:
8-3:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
8:00 am
Man’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking Breakfast
Meet and get acquainted with summit attendees before the summit at this buffet breakfast and networking event.
9:00 am
CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
12:00 Noon
Recognition of Rising Leaders
20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40, Awardees
12:30 Noon
Sahtein Networking Lunch
Meet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.
1:30 pm
CONNECT Arab America Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
3:00 pm
Daytime Activities End
SATURDAY Evening, October 26:
5:30 pm
Reception
6:30 pm
Al Rabitah Gala
The event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.
11:00 pm
Evening Activities End
Sunday, Daytime, October 27 (Optional):
10:00 am
Networking Reception
1:00 pm
Election Town Hall Meeting
