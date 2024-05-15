Record Infrastructure Investment Accelerates Progress on Capital Projects in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2024

Construction is ongoing across Saskatchewan communities as part of the government's investment of more than an all-time high $4.4 billion in capital projects to support classrooms, care and communities and meet the growing needs of Saskatchewan families and their communities. This includes nearly $1.9 billion in capital projects across executive government and approximately $2.6 billion in capital projects by the province's commercial Crown corporations. The 2024-25 Budget includes the largest investment ever in health capital of more than $516.8 million, $216.0 million in school infrastructure, $59.0 million in Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, and $301.9 million in government services infrastructure.

"This year's record investment in infrastructure to drive vital capital projects across the province underscores our dedication to ensuring tangible growth," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "These investments will create job opportunities, stimulate economic activity, and improve connectivity, ensuring that Saskatchewan remains a desirable place to live, work and raise a family. Together, we are building a legacy of sustainable development and infrastructure excellence that will positively impact our communities for years to come."

Construction of the new Regina Urgent Care Centre at 1320 Albert Street is now 100 per cent complete. Staff recruitment is underway; Installation and testing of equipment and furnishings will take place over the coming weeks. An opening date is expected this summer once staff are in place and training has been completed.

Large pre-cast concrete panels are arriving daily and the framework of the new Regina General Hospital parkade will begin to take shape over the coming weeks. Manufactured offsite, over 500 concrete panels ranging in size and up to 60 feet long, will be installed with the aid of a crane. The project is partially funded by a one-time payment of $22.4 million from the Government of Saskatchewan to Link Developments upon completion and supplemented by monthly payments from the Saskatchewan Health Authority over the next 30 years. Link Developments Ltd. began construction of the parkade in late 2023, with completion targeted for late 2024.

Construction of the new Weyburn General Hospital is approximately 30 per cent complete, with the building's superstructure and shell well underway. This includes exterior walls, roofs and windows as well as interior floors and mechanical and electrical rough-ins in their early stages. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Progress on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project is moving ahead with construction beginning on the new acute care tower. A new staff and visitor parking lot is being constructed this spring to make way for the structure to be built in the former parking area. PCL Construction Management Inc. will design and build the new acute care tower at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital.

Many other crucial health, education, post-secondary and government service projects are already under construction or in the early works stage across the province, including:

Construction on the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Home Project is underway and is approximately 16 per cent complete. Construction commenced in July 2023, with Ledcor Construction Limited is the general contractor for this project.

Construction is underway on the redevelopment of the main entrance of St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. Construction is being led by Graham Construction and Engineering Inc. and is expected to be complete in fall 2025.

Construction on the Ducharme Elementary School in La Loche has been progressing well towards its anticipated completion in spring 2025, and opening to students in fall 2025. Saskatchewan based Wright Construction is the general contractor for the project.

Construction on the replacement and consolidation of the existing elementary and high school in Lanigan is progressing well, led by Quorex Construction. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2025 to open to students in fall 2025.

The new joint-use school project in Moose Jaw is currently in construction with an anticipated opening in fall 2025. In July 2023, Graham Construction began construction on the project.

The new francophone elementary school in Regina is under construction and is progressing well with an anticipated completion in early 2025. Quorex Construction was awarded the project in spring 2023.

The new joint-use elementary school in North Regina project is currently in construction phase with an anticipated opening in fall 2025. Westridge Construction was awarded the project in October 2023.

The replacement of St. Frances Cree immersion school in Saskatoon is currently under construction. Graham Construction was awarded the construction of the project in June 2023. The project is anticipated to reach substantial completion in summer 2025, and open to students in fall 2025.

Preliminary construction works on the new Saskatchewan Polytechnic Saskatoon Campus will begin in summer 2024 to prepare the site for future construction. A two-stage competitive procurement is anticipated to be released in early 2025, resulting in the selection of a preferred contractor.

The Remand Centre Expansion Project at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is in progress. Construction on this project began in the fall of 2022, and is now over 75 per cent complete. The new facility will be ready for operations in June 2025. This project will expand and modernize the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, ensuring a safe environment for staff, offenders and the public. The expansion will also create additional space in the provincial correctional system to provide rehabilitative programming to offenders.

Other important projects that have been completed or nearing completion include a new day-use pavilion for Rowan's Ravine; new campground service centres at Blackstrap, Makwa Lake and Meadow Lake; a new visitor reception centre at Crooked Lake; the final phase of a campground development in Meadow Lake; major water system upgrades at Narrow Hills and Moose Mountain; major wastewater system improvements at The Battlefords and Echo Valley Provincial Parks; boat launch replacement at Candle Lake; major road improvements at Makwa Lake; and ongoing improvements to washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage throughout the park system.

Several other projects are in planning, design and procurement phases including, but not limited to:

Procurement and planning are nearing completion for a new 240-bed specialized long-term care home in Regina to be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Site preparation is currently targeted for the fall of 2024, with construction expected in February 2025, with completion anticipated for late 2027.

Planning is complete for both the Estevan and Watson Long-Term Care Projects, and both will be advancing to the pre-design phase this summer.

The new francophone elementary school in Prince Albert is currently in the planning and land acquisition phase. Once a site is secured, the project will move into design development.

The new francophone elementary school in Saskatoon is currently in the planning phase and land acquisition phase. Once a site is secured, the project will move into design development.

The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre project is in the design stages in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments. Demolition of the properties along 20th Street West is underway and will be completed this spring. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024.

Design of the new Harbour Landing West joint-use elementary school project is underway between the Regina Public and Catholic School Divisions, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, and Group2 Architecture.

The replacement and consolidation of King George, Princess Alexandra and Pleasant Hill elementary schools project is currently in the design phase. Design on the project is underway between Saskatoon Public School Division, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Kindrachuk Agrey Architects.

With the 2024-25 Budget's record investment in infrastructure, the government is on track to exceed Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goal of investing $30 billion by 2030 to meet the growing infrastructure needs of the province.

