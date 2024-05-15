Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship Recipients Announced

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the 2024-25 recipients of the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship and the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship. Each $20,000 scholarship supports Saskatchewan graduate and post-graduate students in research and leadership in their respective fields.

"It is an honour that the name of these scholarships now includes 'Lieutenant Governor', which previously commemorated Queen Elizabeth II," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I am very pleased that this program will continue to provide substantial funds to hard-working Saskatchewan students. Congratulations to this year's recipients on their well-earned recognition."

"These outstanding students will have the resources and support they need to excel in their studies through these scholarships," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "The awards not only recognize the academic excellence of these two deserving recipients, but encourage advanced research that will benefit our universities and our province."

The 2024-25 Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship recipient is Laura Jean Schnell, a graduate student pursuing a Doctorate of Philosophy in Microbial Genetics and Toxin Production from the University of Regina. Her research will investigate the quality of recreational, agricultural and drinking water in Saskatchewan. This research will inform water management and aim to reduce costs for livestock producers, identify potential risks to water security and provide a foundation for further water quality improvements.

"I am honoured to receive this scholarship," Schnell said. "This award means that I can focus on my research developing genetic technologies to track harmful bacteria in Saskatchewan without financial stress. Receiving this award renews my motivation to grow as a scientist and continue striving for excellence in research that can benefit Saskatchewan."

The 2024-25 Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship recipient is Jeremy Irvine, a graduate student pursing a Master of Science degree in Plant Science from the University of Saskatchewan. His research will focus on the evaluation of yield damage caused by the lesser clover leaf weevil in red clover seed production in Saskatchewan. This will help reduce input costs for growers and environmental harm caused by redundant pesticide applications.

"Being selected for the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship is an honour and validation of my dedication to academic excellence and research," Irvine said. "Receiving this prestigious scholarship fills me with immense gratitude, not only for the opportunity it presents, but also for the unwavering support of my friends, family and community - Yellow Quill First Nation. Their encouragement and belief in my aspirations have been a constant strength throughout my academic journey."

Each scholarship is awarded annually to graduate or post-graduate students who are in excellent academic standing and pursuing studies in Saskatchewan, and whose research supports Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

In 2023, both scholarships were renamed from the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship and the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship, after the passing of Her Majesty. Over $1 million has been provided to 59 students through these scholarships since 1987.

To learn more about scholarships, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships.

