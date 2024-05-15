Việt Nam’s steel industry commits to green transformation

VIETNAM, May 15 - ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 400 major industry players from the Asian steel sector, including industry experts, associated trade associations and government representatives joined the 2024 Southeast Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) Conference and Exhibition at the central city’s Ariyana Convention Centre, featuring a series of trade promotions and special seminars that introduce the latest steel production technologies and provide forecasts on global steel demand in the coming years.

The conference, themed ‘Surviving and Thriving in the Decarbonised World’, was a way for steel producers to share business strategies, their approach to advanced technologies and gain information from regional partners.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Steel Association, Nghiêm Xuân Đa, said: “The conference is an excellent opportunity for us to discuss policy development, technology and the challenges and opportunities of working towards a sustainable green steel industry.”

Dr. Edwin Basson, Director General of the World Steel Association, said global steel production has increased tenfold since the 1950s. The steel industry has been profoundly impacted by four major trends intensified by the pandemic, which have brought significant changes: technological advances, socio-economic transformations, geopolitical shifts, and notably, climate change.

Since 2015, Việt Nam’s steel industry has developed into one of the leading manufacturers in ASEAN for the production and consumption of finished steel products and in 2023 was ranked 12th in the world in crude steel production, with an output of 20 million tonnes. However, the industry remains a major greenhouse gas emitter and environmental impactor—responsible for 7% of national total emissions and about 46 per cent of industrial processes, according to experts.

Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee, Trần Chí Cường said all levels of Central and local State Management Agencies need to focus on creating conditions for the Việt Nam Steel Association and the steel manufacturing business community to have a successful green transformation, contributing to Việt Nam’s commitments made at the Climate Change Summit - COP26.

“It is recommended that experts and international organisations pay attention and help support the Việt Nam Steel industry in sharing experiences, technology, techniques, financial support, human resources and management solutions, in order to build, develop and implement a carbon neutral roadmap,” Cường said.

There was also an exhibition area at the conference, with steel companies from Southeast Asia and well-known brands from countries with advanced steel industries, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea, participating. VNS