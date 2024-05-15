Đà Nẵng wants to promote cooperation with Swedish partners: official

VIETNAM, May 15 - ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city of Đà Nẵng wants to promote cooperation with Swedish partners, especially when Việt Nam and Sweden celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường.

Receiving Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson in Đà Nẵng on May 15, Cường introduced the guest to the city’s socio-economic development, its advantages, and focuses in the coming time, particularly in smart city development.

Cuong said that Đà Nẵng city and Sweden have boasted a friendly relationship for many years. High-level Swedish delegations have visited Đà Nẵng and the city government has also had working visits to and activities in Sweden.

He expected that this year, the Swedish Embassy in Việt Nam and Swedish partners will coordinate to organise activities to enhance cooperation, and cultural and art exchanges, and hold international events in the city to promote cooperation between the two sides.

For his part, Andreas Carlson said his visit to Việt Nam aims to explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the Governments and businesses of the two countries as well as promote people-to-people diplomacy.

He said the two sides can cooperate more deeply in such areas as smart city development, and essential infrastructure such as seaports, airports, and urban transportation.

According to Andreas Carlson, in Sweden's new strategy on trade, investment, and global competitiveness, the country focuses on the Asian region and Việt Nam is an important partner.

Swedish businesses have had long-standing relationships in Việt Nam, he said, hoping that more such cooperative relationships will be established in the coming time. - VNS