228 New State Troopers Graduate Basic School

Governor Kathy Hochul congratulated 228 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 214th Session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Today’s graduation increases the State Police ranks to 4,977 sworn members.

“Today’s graduates have dedicated themselves to a life of public service, and are making a commitment to serve and protect all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I commend these new Troopers for their hard work and dedication, and I wish them well as they join the long grey line in keeping the people of our great state safe.”

“Today we celebrate the newest graduates of the New York State Police Academy joining a long tradition of honor,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “New York will be a safer place because of these public servants. We applaud their dedication, bravery, and commitment to serving our state.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s ceremony is one of our finest traditions, and introduces a new generation of highly trained men and women to the New York State Police. These new Troopers will serve New Yorkers with honor, integrity, and bravery, and I welcome them to our ranks.”

In addition to honoring all graduates from the 214th Session of Basic School, Superintendent James presented the following awards:

Academic Performance Award

As a special incentive for all students attending the State Police Academy Basic School, the Superintendent sponsors the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.

The winner of the “Academic Performance Award” is Trooper Nicholas J. Krafft, a 26-year-old resident of Cornwall, New York. He is a graduate of John Jay College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a patrolman with the New York City and Blooming Grove Police Departments. Throughout the Academy training program, he achieved an outstanding overall academic average of 95.72 percent. He will be assigned to Troop F

Firearms Proficiency Award

The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.

The winner of the Superintendent’s Firearms Proficiency Award is Trooper Matthew A. Grant, age 28, of Washingtonville, New York. He attended SUNY Orange County Community College where he studied business administration. Prior to joining the New York State Police, Trooper Grant was a police officer with the New York Police Department and served in the United States Marine Corps. During firearms training, he fired an average score of 250 out of a possible 250. He will be assigned to Troop F.

Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award

The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.

The recipient of this Award is Trooper Dominick A. Battaglia, Jr., age 25, of Liverpool, New York. Trooper Battaglia is a graduate of Le Moyne College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA. Prior to joining the State Police, he was an analyst at National Grid and was a patrolman for the Onondaga County Park Police. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 228 Members of the 214th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop D.

Student Representative

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.

The recipient of this Award is Trooper Jack C. Merritt, age 28, of Somers, New York. He is a graduate of Oneonta State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He will be assigned to Troop F.

The new Troopers will report for field duty on May 17, 2024. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.

Below is a list of Field Training assignments where graduates will begin their careers. Included are the hometowns of the graduates.

Troop A Graduates BRYCE A BORDONARO LeRoy, NY ADAM A PANFIL Buffalo, NY LAMAR R REEVES III Buffalo, NY WILLIAM L GORMAN Buffalo, NY QUINTEN J VLES Lancaster, NY GARY W ANDZEL West Seneca, NY ZACHARY J HANNAN Pavillion, NY MATTHEW S FINNEGAN Yorktown, NY HUNTER L TEBOE Falconer, NY JACOB T WENTLAND Depew, NY CHRISTIAN J MAEDER Hamburg, NY JACK A WEBBER Buffalo, NY GRIFFIN M SMITH Holland, NY ANDREW A ACHENBACH Williamsville, NY MICHAEL M MOTLEY Buffalo, NY JOELLE M KADI Orchard Park, NY BENJAMIN G HANFORD Clarence, NY ERNEST R ROBINSON Buffalo, NY ELIJAH S BOROWIAK Hamburg, NY JAMES P CHOJNACKI Buffalo, NY

Troop B Graduates CAMERON R GALLAGHER Malone, NY PETER G ERMOLD Potsdam, NY KURT F OEHLBECK Elizabethtown, NY DZIHAD CECUNJANIN Saranac Lake, NY MYIA J TYLER Gouverneur, NY ERIC J BURLESON Warwick, NY TY C REED Gouverneur, NY BRETT J DAWSON Lake Clear, NY ASHLEY J PITTMAN Saranac Lake, NY JACOB W LAFOUNTAIN Plattsburgh, NY WYATT J GOUGH Elizabethtown, NY JACOB R CASEY Plattsburgh, NY ANTHONY MURCIA Rocky Point, NY HAILEY DUNSMORE Rotterdam, NY JOSIAH D MCGRATH Massena, NY HENRY FELDER IV Queens, NY DYLAN J LA BARBERA Plainview, NY CONOR P MAHONY Lancaster, NY GHANESHAM LALBEHARI Queens, NY ADRIAN C GERVASIO Huntington, NY KENNETH H COLVIN South Glens Falls, NY JACK R GIBBONS Ellmore, NY CLAUDIA P ANDRADE-JOYA Farmingville, NY AMANDA MONAHAN Bay Shore, NY JUSTIN T GALOVICH Lake View, NY GIANNA T LORENZO Blue Point, NY KARVEN ALCINDOR Jamaica, NY NATHAN G BAULAND Shoreham, NY JENNIFER ALVAREZ Deer Park, NY ROBERT B CORRIGAN Freehold, NY HELSON A SANTIAGO Bronx, NY SAHIAN N SANTO West Babylon, NY VERONICA A YNOA Richmond Hall, NY

Troop C Graduates AVERY D MIDDENDORF Apalachin, NY CONNOR W RICE Vestal, NY AUSTIN HASKELL Kirkwood, NY BRIAN I FASSETT Richfield Springs, NY RAFAEL OVIEDO Binghamton, NY MICHAEL DIAZ Cornoa, NY ANTHONY R VALENTE Oakdale, NY JOSEPH M SPRINGMAN Center Moriches, NY CARISSA A LEVISON Pine Bush, NY TYLER M DICINTIO Pleasant Vally, NY JOSEPH J CAVALIERE IV Bethpage, NY JEFFERY CABRERA Brentwood, NY JACK D FULTON New Hampton, NY ISAIAH JOHNSON Whitestone, NY RYAN N KALICHARAN Schenectady, NY EMMA F LEONARD Pearl River, NY ZOHIRUC ISLAM Brooklyn, NY JEREMY K ROMERO Woodside, NY THIERNO S KABA New York, NY GABRIELLE L CIDRAS-LEE Valatie, NY JAKE M MAGSAMEN Bloomingburg, NY SEAN M LENNON Lindenhurst, NY JAMEL H GORDON-MAYFIELD Brooklyn, NY MICHAEL P D'ANDREA Long Beach, NY MATTHEW R WIERZBICKI Goshen, NY TROY J ARNO II Binghamton, NY

Troop D Graduates DOMINICK A BATTAGLIA JR Liverpool, NY JONATHAN L HALSEY Canastota, NY NATHANIEL A FERREIRA North Greenbush, NY JEREMY N MACHIA Watertown, NY RENALDO M MCFARLANE Canajoharie, NY MICHAEL K LIVESAY Clay, NY CONNOR J GNATEK Whitesboro, NY NATHANIEL N TESTER Manlius, NY HUNTER J BARTON Clayton, NY TREVOR R JONES Sauquoit, NY TRAVON L THOMPSON Utica, NY MARK T MORREALE Whitesboro, NY WALKER W PLAMONDON Liverpool, NY VICTORIA A NEUFANG Fabius, NY CONNOR L MILLER Rome, NY BRENDON M SCORDO Dexter, NY DAVID R MATTHEWSON III Syracuse, NY KAROLINA MROZ Bronx, NY HAYDEN J BARTON Clayton, NY KALYN M OLNEY Rome, NY ALICIA H EVANS Black River, NY FRITZ J BAPTISTE Queens, NY NEIKO C SCARANO Little Falls, NY WESTON G GRAY Philadelphia, NY LIAM A DOYLE Varysburg, NY COLLIN A DIX LaFayette, NY KERRI J MURRAY Lindenhurst, NY CODY S FOWLER Utica, NY

Troop E Graduates TYLER J SCHELL Newark, NY ATHEAR I AHMAD Henrietta, NY JOSE N MEDINA Seneca Falls, NY KYLE S SCHREADER Lockport, NY RICHARD K LITTLE Grand Island, NY ROBERT F WITNAUER West Seneca, NY SAMANTHA M IWANKOW West Senaca, NY LUCAS R SNYDER Auburn, NY NOLAN A BRINK Frewsburg, NY RILEY E BEVILACQUA Rochester, NY MIKAELA A WITHERS Moravia, NY LEEANN F SCHERMERHORN Lockport, NY KARLY J WELTY Portville, NY MUNESS S QADRI Jamestown, NY SOLOMON T SHABAZZ Amherst, NY TAYLOR R FRICK Humble, TX ELLIOT A MOORE Orchard Park, NY JORDAN D STANDER Horseheads, NY

Troop F Graduates NICHOLAS J KRAFFT Cornwall, NY JACK C MERRITT Somers, NY ZACHARY A WESOLOWSKI Kingston, NY JOSEPH A MISASI Westtown, NY MATTHEW A GRANT Washingtonville, NY GREGORY W SCOTT Parksville, NY MICHAEL P LOGUE JR Milton, NY JONATHAN W WARASILA Patchogue, NY DYLAN JOSLIN-PETER Saugerties, NY DANIEL G HOGAN Pearl River, NY CAMERON A GOMAS Greenwood Lake, NY JOHN P MONAGHAN Saugerties, NY JASON F ULLOA Brentwood, NY EDUARDO J JACOBO JR Bronx, NY JASON C JENNINGS Greenwood Lake, NY JOHN D STORER Ithaca, NY GULYAM GULYAMOV Ramapo, NY JOSHUA M BROWN Westbrookville, NY RYAN F MCQUADE Huntington Station, NY DANIEL S FITZPATRICK Chester, NY ALISON J LOUGHRAN Chester, NY JOSEPH M TEDFORD Coxsackie, NY ANTHONY R ESTRELLA Nanuet, NY SEAN D MCSWEENEY Huntington, NY JONATHAN C BURLEY Warwick, NY CARLOS J ZAPATA Howard Beach, NY MARIO A ARCINIERGA Coram, NY NICHOLAS A CHARLEMAGNE Wappingers Falls, NY BENJAMIN WAGER Saratoga, NY SAMUEL G PELUSO Croton on Hudson, NY CHRISTIAN A HOLMES Hauppauge, NY JULSSA MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ Central Islip, NY JESSICA M KELLEHER Massapequa Park, NY ROBERT J MATTONE Mineola, NY NIKOLE R WILLIAMS Valley Stream, NY MITCHEL JIMENEZ New York, NY AIDEN T FELICE Ronkonkoma, NY JOEL J ESPINAL-GARCIA Highland Falls, NY

Troop G Graduates ZACHERY S LAWRENCE Delanson, NY CALEB G LAPINEL Jefferson, NY KYLE A JASENSKI Rotterdam, NY JAMES H OSTROWSKI Greenwich, NY RICHARD D AHIGIAN Greenwich, NY AIDEN M HICKEY Saratoga Springs, NY DYLAN W MORGAN Brunswick, NY IAN B MONTGOMERY Cambridge, NY NOAH F BATTUELLO Ballston Lake, NY COLLIN J SKIFF Greenwich, NY OMAR GARCIA Rensselaer, NY GARRETT T MARCHIONE-BENEDICT Valatie, NY MATTHEW P LEGUIRE Mariaville, NY ZACHARIAS G HORST Mayfield, NY EVAN G CANDEE Colonie, NY JASON P VIGER Gansevoort, NY CAITLIN R NOLAN Latham, NY CARSON J MOESHER Greenwich, NY ETHAN E KEIDONG Schoharie, NY

Troop K Graduates DAYNA J SCOTT Valatie, NY JOSELYN A BARRERA Bellmore, NY JEREMY A GERDVIL East Northport, NY DEAN J PAOLILLO Merrick, NY ANTHONY J PANARESE Briarcliff, NY ELIZABETH M BRAHM Schodack Landing, NY MAKSYM BRYKAILO Staten Island, NY AMANDA L OWENS Hyde Park, NY VINCENT J NEWMAN III Yonkers, NY MICHAEL A DILEGGE Bay Shore, NY THOMAS D DIAZ New Hyde Park, NY MICHAEL R EUBANKS Islip, NY THOMAS L CALANDRO JR Verplanck, NY RYAN J TAYLOR North Babylon, NY MIRELA FAKO Nanuet, NY ANTHONY T TISO Rye Brook, NY MERVIN L LAWRENCE Brooklyn, NY RONAN A CRUZ Riverhead, NY MIGUEL A RODRIGUEZ New Rochelle, NY ALAYNAH N TROUTMAN Valley Stream, NY NICHOLAS M ABONDOLA Mahopac, NY HAMDERFFORD LIZARDO-POLANCO Washington Heights, NY JOSEPH A ESPOSITO Hauppauge, NY PETER A SIEGEL Riverhead, NY HECTOR O MALDONADO JR Ridgewood, NY RYAN SANCHEZ New York, NY DANIEL S STANG Ancram, NY ROBERT E BEAUDOIN Ballston Lake, NY ANTHONY J TROTTA Holtsville, NY JOMAILY MORALES Bronx, NY