228 New State Troopers Graduate Basic School
Governor Kathy Hochul congratulated 228 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 214th Session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Today’s graduation increases the State Police ranks to 4,977 sworn members.
“Today’s graduates have dedicated themselves to a life of public service, and are making a commitment to serve and protect all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I commend these new Troopers for their hard work and dedication, and I wish them well as they join the long grey line in keeping the people of our great state safe.”
“Today we celebrate the newest graduates of the New York State Police Academy joining a long tradition of honor,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “New York will be a safer place because of these public servants. We applaud their dedication, bravery, and commitment to serving our state.”
New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s ceremony is one of our finest traditions, and introduces a new generation of highly trained men and women to the New York State Police. These new Troopers will serve New Yorkers with honor, integrity, and bravery, and I welcome them to our ranks.”
In addition to honoring all graduates from the 214th Session of Basic School, Superintendent James presented the following awards:
Academic Performance Award
As a special incentive for all students attending the State Police Academy Basic School, the Superintendent sponsors the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.
The winner of the “Academic Performance Award” is Trooper Nicholas J. Krafft, a 26-year-old resident of Cornwall, New York. He is a graduate of John Jay College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a patrolman with the New York City and Blooming Grove Police Departments. Throughout the Academy training program, he achieved an outstanding overall academic average of 95.72 percent. He will be assigned to Troop F
Firearms Proficiency Award
The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.
The winner of the Superintendent’s Firearms Proficiency Award is Trooper Matthew A. Grant, age 28, of Washingtonville, New York. He attended SUNY Orange County Community College where he studied business administration. Prior to joining the New York State Police, Trooper Grant was a police officer with the New York Police Department and served in the United States Marine Corps. During firearms training, he fired an average score of 250 out of a possible 250. He will be assigned to Troop F.
Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award
The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.
The recipient of this Award is Trooper Dominick A. Battaglia, Jr., age 25, of Liverpool, New York. Trooper Battaglia is a graduate of Le Moyne College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA. Prior to joining the State Police, he was an analyst at National Grid and was a patrolman for the Onondaga County Park Police. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 228 Members of the 214th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop D.
Student Representative
The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.
The recipient of this Award is Trooper Jack C. Merritt, age 28, of Somers, New York. He is a graduate of Oneonta State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He will be assigned to Troop F.
The new Troopers will report for field duty on May 17, 2024. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.
Below is a list of Field Training assignments where graduates will begin their careers. Included are the hometowns of the graduates.
|BRYCE
|A
|BORDONARO
|LeRoy, NY
|ADAM
|A
|PANFIL
|Buffalo, NY
|LAMAR
|R
|REEVES III
|Buffalo, NY
|WILLIAM
|L
|GORMAN
|Buffalo, NY
|QUINTEN
|J
|VLES
|Lancaster, NY
|GARY
|W
|ANDZEL
|West Seneca, NY
|ZACHARY
|J
|HANNAN
|Pavillion, NY
|MATTHEW
|S
|FINNEGAN
|Yorktown, NY
|HUNTER
|L
|TEBOE
|Falconer, NY
|JACOB
|T
|WENTLAND
|Depew, NY
|CHRISTIAN
|J
|MAEDER
|Hamburg, NY
|JACK
|A
|WEBBER
|Buffalo, NY
|GRIFFIN
|M
|SMITH
|Holland, NY
|ANDREW
|A
|ACHENBACH
|Williamsville, NY
|MICHAEL
|M
|MOTLEY
|Buffalo, NY
|JOELLE
|M
|KADI
|Orchard Park, NY
|BENJAMIN
|G
|HANFORD
|Clarence, NY
|ERNEST
|R
|ROBINSON
|Buffalo, NY
|ELIJAH
|S
|BOROWIAK
|Hamburg, NY
|JAMES
|P
|CHOJNACKI
|Buffalo, NY
|CAMERON
|R
|GALLAGHER
|Malone, NY
|PETER
|G
|ERMOLD
|Potsdam, NY
|KURT
|F
|OEHLBECK
|Elizabethtown, NY
|DZIHAD
|CECUNJANIN
|Saranac Lake, NY
|MYIA
|J
|TYLER
|Gouverneur, NY
|ERIC
|J
|BURLESON
|Warwick, NY
|TY
|C
|REED
|Gouverneur, NY
|BRETT
|J
|DAWSON
|Lake Clear, NY
|ASHLEY
|J
|PITTMAN
|Saranac Lake, NY
|JACOB
|W
|LAFOUNTAIN
|Plattsburgh, NY
|WYATT
|J
|GOUGH
|Elizabethtown, NY
|JACOB
|R
|CASEY
|Plattsburgh, NY
|ANTHONY
|MURCIA
|Rocky Point, NY
|HAILEY
|DUNSMORE
|Rotterdam, NY
|JOSIAH
|D
|MCGRATH
|Massena, NY
|HENRY
|FELDER IV
|Queens, NY
|DYLAN
|J
|LA BARBERA
|Plainview, NY
|CONOR
|P
|MAHONY
|Lancaster, NY
|GHANESHAM
|LALBEHARI
|Queens, NY
|ADRIAN
|C
|GERVASIO
|Huntington, NY
|KENNETH
|H
|COLVIN
|South Glens Falls, NY
|JACK
|R
|GIBBONS
|Ellmore, NY
|CLAUDIA
|P
|ANDRADE-JOYA
|Farmingville, NY
|AMANDA
|MONAHAN
|Bay Shore, NY
|JUSTIN
|T
|GALOVICH
|Lake View, NY
|GIANNA
|T
|LORENZO
|Blue Point, NY
|KARVEN
|ALCINDOR
|Jamaica, NY
|NATHAN
|G
|BAULAND
|Shoreham, NY
|JENNIFER
|ALVAREZ
|Deer Park, NY
|ROBERT
|B
|CORRIGAN
|Freehold, NY
|HELSON
|A
|SANTIAGO
|Bronx, NY
|SAHIAN
|N
|SANTO
|West Babylon, NY
|VERONICA
|A
|YNOA
|Richmond Hall, NY
|AVERY
|D
|MIDDENDORF
|Apalachin, NY
|CONNOR
|W
|RICE
|Vestal, NY
|AUSTIN
|HASKELL
|Kirkwood, NY
|BRIAN
|I
|FASSETT
|Richfield Springs, NY
|RAFAEL
|OVIEDO
|Binghamton, NY
|MICHAEL
|DIAZ
|Cornoa, NY
|ANTHONY
|R
|VALENTE
|Oakdale, NY
|JOSEPH
|M
|SPRINGMAN
|Center Moriches, NY
|CARISSA
|A
|LEVISON
|Pine Bush, NY
|TYLER
|M
|DICINTIO
|Pleasant Vally, NY
|JOSEPH
|J
|CAVALIERE IV
|Bethpage, NY
|JEFFERY
|CABRERA
|Brentwood, NY
|JACK
|D
|FULTON
|New Hampton, NY
|ISAIAH
|JOHNSON
|Whitestone, NY
|RYAN
|N
|KALICHARAN
|Schenectady, NY
|EMMA
|F
|LEONARD
|Pearl River, NY
|ZOHIRUC
|ISLAM
|Brooklyn, NY
|JEREMY
|K
|ROMERO
|Woodside, NY
|THIERNO
|S
|KABA
|New York, NY
|GABRIELLE
|L
|CIDRAS-LEE
|Valatie, NY
|JAKE
|M
|MAGSAMEN
|Bloomingburg, NY
|SEAN
|M
|LENNON
|Lindenhurst, NY
|JAMEL
|H
|GORDON-MAYFIELD
|Brooklyn, NY
|MICHAEL
|P
|D'ANDREA
|Long Beach, NY
|MATTHEW
|R
|WIERZBICKI
|Goshen, NY
|TROY
|J
|ARNO II
|Binghamton, NY
|DOMINICK
|A
|BATTAGLIA JR
|Liverpool, NY
|JONATHAN
|L
|HALSEY
|Canastota, NY
|NATHANIEL
|A
|FERREIRA
|North Greenbush, NY
|JEREMY
|N
|MACHIA
|Watertown, NY
|RENALDO
|M
|MCFARLANE
|Canajoharie, NY
|MICHAEL
|K
|LIVESAY
|Clay, NY
|CONNOR
|J
|GNATEK
|Whitesboro, NY
|NATHANIEL
|N
|TESTER
|Manlius, NY
|HUNTER
|J
|BARTON
|Clayton, NY
|TREVOR
|R
|JONES
|Sauquoit, NY
|TRAVON
|L
|THOMPSON
|Utica, NY
|MARK
|T
|MORREALE
|Whitesboro, NY
|WALKER
|W
|PLAMONDON
|Liverpool, NY
|VICTORIA
|A
|NEUFANG
|Fabius, NY
|CONNOR
|L
|MILLER
|Rome, NY
|BRENDON
|M
|SCORDO
|Dexter, NY
|DAVID
|R
|MATTHEWSON III
|Syracuse, NY
|KAROLINA
|MROZ
|Bronx, NY
|HAYDEN
|J
|BARTON
|Clayton, NY
|KALYN
|M
|OLNEY
|Rome, NY
|ALICIA
|H
|EVANS
|Black River, NY
|FRITZ
|J
|BAPTISTE
|Queens, NY
|NEIKO
|C
|SCARANO
|Little Falls, NY
|WESTON
|G
|GRAY
|Philadelphia, NY
|LIAM
|A
|DOYLE
|Varysburg, NY
|COLLIN
|A
|DIX
|LaFayette, NY
|KERRI
|J
|MURRAY
|Lindenhurst, NY
|CODY
|S
|FOWLER
|Utica, NY
|TYLER
|J
|SCHELL
|Newark, NY
|ATHEAR
|I
|AHMAD
|Henrietta, NY
|JOSE
|N
|MEDINA
|Seneca Falls, NY
|KYLE
|S
|SCHREADER
|Lockport, NY
|RICHARD
|K
|LITTLE
|Grand Island, NY
|ROBERT
|F
|WITNAUER
|West Seneca, NY
|SAMANTHA
|M
|IWANKOW
|West Senaca, NY
|LUCAS
|R
|SNYDER
|Auburn, NY
|NOLAN
|A
|BRINK
|Frewsburg, NY
|RILEY
|E
|BEVILACQUA
|Rochester, NY
|MIKAELA
|A
|WITHERS
|Moravia, NY
|LEEANN
|F
|SCHERMERHORN
|Lockport, NY
|KARLY
|J
|WELTY
|Portville, NY
|MUNESS
|S
|QADRI
|Jamestown, NY
|SOLOMON
|T
|SHABAZZ
|Amherst, NY
|TAYLOR
|R
|FRICK
|Humble, TX
|ELLIOT
|A
|MOORE
|Orchard Park, NY
|JORDAN
|D
|STANDER
|Horseheads, NY
|NICHOLAS
|J
|KRAFFT
|Cornwall, NY
|JACK
|C
|MERRITT
|Somers, NY
|ZACHARY
|A
|WESOLOWSKI
|Kingston, NY
|JOSEPH
|A
|MISASI
|Westtown, NY
|MATTHEW
|A
|GRANT
|Washingtonville, NY
|GREGORY
|W
|SCOTT
|Parksville, NY
|MICHAEL
|P
|LOGUE JR
|Milton, NY
|JONATHAN
|W
|WARASILA
|Patchogue, NY
|DYLAN
|JOSLIN-PETER
|Saugerties, NY
|DANIEL
|G
|HOGAN
|Pearl River, NY
|CAMERON
|A
|GOMAS
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|JOHN
|P
|MONAGHAN
|Saugerties, NY
|JASON
|F
|ULLOA
|Brentwood, NY
|EDUARDO
|J
|JACOBO JR
|Bronx, NY
|JASON
|C
|JENNINGS
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|JOHN
|D
|STORER
|Ithaca, NY
|GULYAM
|GULYAMOV
|Ramapo, NY
|JOSHUA
|M
|BROWN
|Westbrookville, NY
|RYAN
|F
|MCQUADE
|Huntington Station, NY
|DANIEL
|S
|FITZPATRICK
|Chester, NY
|ALISON
|J
|LOUGHRAN
|Chester, NY
|JOSEPH
|M
|TEDFORD
|Coxsackie, NY
|ANTHONY
|R
|ESTRELLA
|Nanuet, NY
|SEAN
|D
|MCSWEENEY
|Huntington, NY
|JONATHAN
|C
|BURLEY
|Warwick, NY
|CARLOS
|J
|ZAPATA
|Howard Beach, NY
|MARIO
|A
|ARCINIERGA
|Coram, NY
|NICHOLAS
|A
|CHARLEMAGNE
|Wappingers Falls, NY
|BENJAMIN
|WAGER
|Saratoga, NY
|SAMUEL
|G
|PELUSO
|Croton on Hudson, NY
|CHRISTIAN
|A
|HOLMES
|Hauppauge, NY
|JULSSA
|MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ
|Central Islip, NY
|JESSICA
|M
|KELLEHER
|Massapequa Park, NY
|ROBERT
|J
|MATTONE
|Mineola, NY
|NIKOLE
|R
|WILLIAMS
|Valley Stream, NY
|MITCHEL
|JIMENEZ
|New York, NY
|AIDEN
|T
|FELICE
|Ronkonkoma, NY
|JOEL
|J
|ESPINAL-GARCIA
|Highland Falls, NY
|ZACHERY
|S
|LAWRENCE
|Delanson, NY
|CALEB
|G
|LAPINEL
|Jefferson, NY
|KYLE
|A
|JASENSKI
|Rotterdam, NY
|JAMES
|H
|OSTROWSKI
|Greenwich, NY
|RICHARD
|D
|AHIGIAN
|Greenwich, NY
|AIDEN
|M
|HICKEY
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|DYLAN
|W
|MORGAN
|Brunswick, NY
|IAN
|B
|MONTGOMERY
|Cambridge, NY
|NOAH
|F
|BATTUELLO
|Ballston Lake, NY
|COLLIN
|J
|SKIFF
|Greenwich, NY
|OMAR
|GARCIA
|Rensselaer, NY
|GARRETT
|T
|MARCHIONE-BENEDICT
|Valatie, NY
|MATTHEW
|P
|LEGUIRE
|Mariaville, NY
|ZACHARIAS
|G
|HORST
|Mayfield, NY
|EVAN
|G
|CANDEE
|Colonie, NY
|JASON
|P
|VIGER
|Gansevoort, NY
|CAITLIN
|R
|NOLAN
|Latham, NY
|CARSON
|J
|MOESHER
|Greenwich, NY
|ETHAN
|E
|KEIDONG
|Schoharie, NY
|DAYNA
|J
|SCOTT
|Valatie, NY
|JOSELYN
|A
|BARRERA
|Bellmore, NY
|JEREMY
|A
|GERDVIL
|East Northport, NY
|DEAN
|J
|PAOLILLO
|Merrick, NY
|ANTHONY
|J
|PANARESE
|Briarcliff, NY
|ELIZABETH
|M
|BRAHM
|Schodack Landing, NY
|MAKSYM
|BRYKAILO
|Staten Island, NY
|AMANDA
|L
|OWENS
|Hyde Park, NY
|VINCENT
|J
|NEWMAN III
|Yonkers, NY
|MICHAEL
|A
|DILEGGE
|Bay Shore, NY
|THOMAS
|D
|DIAZ
|New Hyde Park, NY
|MICHAEL
|R
|EUBANKS
|Islip, NY
|THOMAS
|L
|CALANDRO JR
|Verplanck, NY
|RYAN
|J
|TAYLOR
|North Babylon, NY
|MIRELA
|FAKO
|Nanuet, NY
|ANTHONY
|T
|TISO
|Rye Brook, NY
|MERVIN
|L
|LAWRENCE
|Brooklyn, NY
|RONAN
|A
|CRUZ
|Riverhead, NY
|MIGUEL
|A
|RODRIGUEZ
|New Rochelle, NY
|ALAYNAH
|N
|TROUTMAN
|Valley Stream, NY
|NICHOLAS
|M
|ABONDOLA
|Mahopac, NY
|HAMDERFFORD
|LIZARDO-POLANCO
|Washington Heights, NY
|JOSEPH
|A
|ESPOSITO
|Hauppauge, NY
|PETER
|A
|SIEGEL
|Riverhead, NY
|HECTOR
|O
|MALDONADO JR
|Ridgewood, NY
|RYAN
|SANCHEZ
|New York, NY
|DANIEL
|S
|STANG
|Ancram, NY
|ROBERT
|E
|BEAUDOIN
|Ballston Lake, NY
|ANTHONY
|J
|TROTTA
|Holtsville, NY
|JOMAILY
|MORALES
|Bronx, NY
|ALYSSA
|M
|PUGH
|Massapequa, NY
|ANTHONY
|J
|TARQUINIO
|Smithtown, NY
|KYLE
|R
|COLEMAN
|Lindenhurst, NY
|TIMOTHY
|J
|SAMMON
|Breezy Point, NY
|YOUSEF
|KARIMZADA
|Plainview, NY
|CHRISTOPHER
|LOPEZ
|Ronkonkoma, NY
|PATRICK
|R
|SOLOMITA
|West Babylon, NY
|KAMIL
|F
|ZAKHARY
|Staten Island, NY
|JAKE
|J
|GENNUSA
|East Patchogue, NY
|KEVIN
|M
|MAFFEI
|Miller Place, NY
|KYLE
|J
|MOHAHAN
|Bohemia, NY
|AHMAD
|J
|YAQUBI
|Flushing, NY
|MIKHAIL
|A
|ARMSTRONG
|Queens, NY
|MATTHEW
|R
|COLEMAN
|Lindenhurst, NY
|HUNTER
|P
|LYONS
|East Islip, NY
|ADRIANNA
|C
|SCHIAVONE
|Seaford, NY