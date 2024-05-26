AmericanWritingAwards.com Announces Spring 2024 Award Winners: Celebrating Excellence in Literature and Podcasting

HAWTHORNE PRIZE WINNER PODCASTS OF THE YEAR CBI BOOK OF THE YEAR

Congratulations to all Spring 2024 Award Winners, Shortlisters, and Finalists!

Congratulations to this year's winners—let your stories live and inspire generations to come!” — AMERICANWRITINGAWARDS.COM

UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commentary:

"This season has been an incredibly exciting and competitive one for the Spring 2024 Awards. We were thrilled to receive a record number of entries across all categories, showcasing the immense talent and creativity within the literary and podcasting communities. We extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed panel of judges, whose expertise and dedication made the daunting task of selecting winners from such a strong field possible. Their thoughtful deliberation and careful consideration ensured that each winner truly stood out for their exceptional contributions. To the authors and podcasters whose work graced our submissions, we are immensely proud of the creativity, passion, and dedication you poured into your craft. Your stories, whether written or spoken, have touched hearts and minds, and we are honored to have had the opportunity to celebrate your talents. We also want to express our appreciation to all the publishers, agents, and participants who played a vital role in making this season a success. Your support and commitment to fostering a vibrant literary and podcasting landscape are invaluable, and we are grateful for your partnership. As administrators of AmericanWritingAwards.com, we couldn't be prouder of the incredible achievements showcased throughout this season. Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and shortlisters—you have truly made this season one to remember."

Spring Award Winners:

In the Podcast of the Year competition, "The Innis Forgettance" hosted by Leah Noel and David Walker, and "Kermode and Mao's Take" hosted by Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo, were honored with the prestigious Podcast of the Year award. These podcasts captivated audiences with their insightful discussions and engaging content, earning well-deserved recognition for their exceptional contributions to the podcasting landscape.

Furthermore, Angee Costa's children's book, "Pete Can't Eat Neat," was awarded Book of the Year in Children's Book International. Costa's heartwarming tale resonates with readers of all ages, delivering a poignant message with warmth and charm.

In the literary realm, "The Fall of Bellwether" by Chad V. Broughman was bestowed with the esteemed title of "First among Equals" by winning the 2024 Hawthorne Prize. Broughman's masterful storytelling and evocative prose captured the awe and imagination of readers and critics alike, cementing its place as a standout work of literature.

For more information about the Spring 2024 Award Winners and AmericanWritingAwards.com, visit their popular website https://americanwritingawards.com/.

About AmericanWritingAwards.com:

AmericanWritingAwards.com is a prestigious platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in literature and podcasting. Through our awards program, we celebrate outstanding achievements across various genres and mediums, honoring the talent and creativity of writers and podcasters worldwide.

