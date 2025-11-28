Aliens Arrive in Peace, Not War, in Paul M. Harper’s Bold New Sci-Fi Novel: 'Tentacles: Night of the Machines'

A 2025 American Writing Awards Finalist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Writing Awards is proud to recognize “Tentacles: Night of the Machines” by Paul M. Harper as a finalist in the 2025 competition. Harper delivers a fresh and inventive take on first contact, asking a bold question: What if aliens arrived seeking partnership instead of domination?

Set for release on September 13, 2025, “Tentacles: Night of the Machines” blends science fiction, politics, history, and spiritual themes into a global thriller set across Melbourne, Washington D.C., London, and Tokyo. Unlike familiar alien-invasion stories, Harper imagines a peaceful race known as the Elke — three million refugees searching for a home.

Their arrival triggers a geopolitical crisis. The Elke come in peace, bringing advanced technology and a carefully planned strategy designed to earn humanity’s respect while avoiding casualties. But their presence threatens the hidden operations of the secretive Bilderberg Group, who have long manipulated global economics and politics from the shadows.

As tensions rise, an unlikely international team forms: a sidelined Australian politician, a Japanese prime minister’s aide, a 10-year-old autistic girl, a U.S. presidential advisor, a legendary British mathematician, three Tokyo gamers, three Melbourne tech experts, and one courageous alien. Their mission: expose the truth, prevent global conflict, and protect the possibility of coexistence.

Paul M. Harper’s novel tackles questions that feel increasingly relevant:

What would humanity do if peaceful extraterrestrials asked for sanctuary?

Would world powers unite — or fracture?

How would politics, faith, and global alliances shift?

Could communication and understanding transcend species?

Harper also rejects familiar sci-fi clichés. The Elke do not speak English magically; they learn Earth’s languages during decades of space travel. They are not humanoid; they possess a solar-powered silicon shell, 63 tentacles, and no vocal cords. Their propulsion is not fantasy, but a combination of magnetic power and solar energy. These grounded details give the story unique realism.

Born in Melbourne in 1961, Paul M. Harper spent his early career as a chef before becoming a Christian at age 28 and later serving as an Evangelical Anglican minister. Now retired, he lives in Ballarat with his wife Kerry and their adopted daughter Debbie. A lifelong lover of 60s music, science fiction, and political conversation, Harper brings warmth, humor, and ethical reflection to his debut novel.

Key themes in the book include:

• Immigration, ethics, and global responsibility

• The influence of multinational powers

• Faith, conscience, and the courage of ordinary people

• The dangers of misinformation

• Cooperation without compromise

• Communication as the foundation of trust

Early readers have praised “Tentacles” as a refreshing alternative to mainstream sci-fi, offering intelligent, humorous, and spiritually reflective storytelling.

Notable excerpts include:

“Under the cover of darkness the alien ship descended through the crisp night sky, like an owl gliding to its prey...”

“Why do you have so many arms? Are you an octopus?”

“We cannot afford to concede our military supremacy to these… Bubble-goblins!”

“In the end, all evil will vanish, only the good will remain.”

The book’s cover features original artwork painted in acrylic on wood by Australian artist Simon Kelly.

“Tentacles: Night of the Machines” has been officially recognized as a Finalist in the 2025 American Writing Awards.

