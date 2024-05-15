Submit Release
US 14A scenic mountain pass to open early for the season

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open US 14A by noon on Friday, May 17. 

This year’s early opening is due to the unseasonably low snowfall this past winter. Accumulated snow depths and drifting on US14A were significantly lower than previous years, which allowed maintenance crews from Burgess Junction to begin work on snow removal earlier than normal. 

WYDOT typically opens US 14A the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.

Access to many forest service roads is not available and motorists are asked to stay on US 14A and not attempt to access any other roads at this time.

WYDOT reminds motorists to obey all speed limits, wear your seatbelt at all times, watch for wildlife and enjoy this spectacular drive. 

