MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/15/2024

May 15, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 15, 2024

On 5/11/2024, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Boulevard, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Amber Renee Kellis, 39 of Great Mills, MD stole approximately $250.00 worth of goods. Kellis was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/14/2024, Jessica Lynn May Miller, 31 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Senior Trooper Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/9/2024, Mia Danielle Teach, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/9/2024, Kandace Lakiese Russell, 22 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 5/12/2024, Scott Eric Broome, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia

On 5/12/2024, Antoine Jacquar Ramsay, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/14/2024, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 28 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

