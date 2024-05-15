MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/15/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 15, 2024
On 5/11/2024, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Boulevard, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Amber Renee Kellis, 39 of Great Mills, MD stole approximately $250.00 worth of goods. Kellis was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 5/14/2024, Jessica Lynn May Miller, 31 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Senior Trooper Oyler
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 5/9/2024, Mia Danielle Teach, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 5/9/2024, Kandace Lakiese Russell, 22 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 5/12/2024, Scott Eric Broome, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia
- On 5/12/2024, Antoine Jacquar Ramsay, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 5/14/2024, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 28 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
