Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,755 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/15/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/15/2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 15, 2024

On 5/11/2024, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Boulevard, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Amber Renee Kellis, 39 of Great Mills, MD stole approximately $250.00 worth of goods. Kellis was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 5/14/2024, Jessica Lynn May Miller, 31 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Senior Trooper Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 5/9/2024, Mia Danielle Teach, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 5/9/2024, Kandace Lakiese Russell, 22 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
  • On 5/12/2024, Scott Eric Broome, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia
  • On 5/12/2024, Antoine Jacquar Ramsay, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 5/14/2024, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 28 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/15/2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more