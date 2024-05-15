USA Pickleball and the National Association of Sports Officials Announce Partnership Agreement

NASO is the leading advocate for sports officials across the country, and will provide over 800 pickleball officials with increased resources and benefits that come with NASO membership.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) that provides new resources and benefits to USA Pickleball’s nearly 1,000 officials.

USA Pickleball officials are joining NASO under NASO’s group membership program that provides sharply reduced membership fees and enhanced benefits, including a dedicated pickleball webpage through NASO’s “Say Yes to Officiating” program. Additionally, USA Pickleball is providing financial support to the annual Sports Officiating Summit presented by NASO and will be among the nearly 100 Summit support organizations at this summer’s event in Atlanta, July 28-30.

“On behalf of the NASO Board of Directors, I want to recognize the commitment of USA Pickleball to providing the best support possible for their officials,” said NASO President Bill Topp. “Not only does this partnership provide unparallelled educational resources and the best officiating insurance in the nation, it speaks to the commitment that USA Pickleball has to supporting its sports officials and by extension to supporting the sports officiating industry as a whole.”

As a mission-based educational non-profit organization, NASO advocates for excellence in officiating, provides education and support to sports officials, and leads the way with its comprehensive officiating insurance protections – including liability coverage, assigning and game call insurance, assault protection insurance, and legal and informational consultation service for members.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASO, the leading advocate for sports officials across the country, to provide our over 800 pickleball officials with the increased resources and benefits that come with membership in such a respected and longstanding organization,” said Tom Tadler, USA Pickleball Managing Director of Officiating. “We’re a fast-growing sport, and our national officiating program is evolving. This partnership will be an integral part of that program, and our officials will benefit greatly as we develop relationships across the officiating industry through NASO.”

Ken Koester, NASO’s Chief Business Development Officer, added, “NASO will work tirelessly, as we do for all of our members, to advocate, educate and most importantly, protect USA Pickleball officials. This partnership sends a strong message that they are an essential part of the game. We appreciate the opportunity to provide those officials with unparalleled benefits and services, reinforcing the support and commitment they already receive from USA Pickleball.”



About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO)

The National Association of Sports Officials is the world’s largest organization for sports officials at every level and all sports. More than 30,000 sports officials from around the world belong to NASO, enjoying member benefits and supporting an organization that advocates for sports officials and that helps them maintain the highest level of officiating skills.

NASO Media Contact:

Joe Jarosz, Associate Editor

Referee/National Association of Sports Officials

jjarosz@referee.com

