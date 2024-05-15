MEC Reagen Allen on weekly operational successes by Swartland and Mossel Bay K-9 and Rural Safety units

The Mossel Bay and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Unit (RSU) in the Swartland area, are continuing to actively combat crime. Between 06 and 12 May 2024, these units, along with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service, arrested ten (10) individuals for various crimes. Of these, four (4) were apprehended in the Mossel Bay municipal area, while six (6) were arrested in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted operations in Heiderand, Groot Brakrivier, Dana Bay and Kwanonqaba. The arrests were made for:

x2 possession of drugs; and

x2 theft of a motor vehicle.

Along with impounding one vehicle, the unit confiscated:

x70 whole, x6 halve and x5 quarter mandrax tablets.

The Swartland units conducted operations in Malmesbury, and surrounding areas including Chatsworth, Riebeek-Wes, Riebeek-Kasteel and Moorreesburg. Individuals were arrested for:

x4 possession of a firearm; and

x2 dealing in drugs.

The units confiscated:

x48 whole, x2 halve and x6 quarter mandrax tablets; and

x12 small zipper bags of tik

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “It is quite disheartening to note that two of the individuals arrested in Mossel Bay, are minors. We do not want anyone, especially any of our youth, to be involved in criminal activities. It would be important that the young individuals are assisted and supported, so that they do not become fully-fledged criminals.”

“Our K9 and RSU’s are demonstrating how committed hey are in creating safer communities where they operate. As the Western Cape Government, we applaud their efforts, as their aim is to assist their communities to eradicate crime from their respective areas. We will continue to support their efforts, and I urge our residents to do the same, so that communities can live free from fear,” concluded Minister Reagen Allen.

