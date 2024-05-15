Summer EBT Benefits FAQ Posted & District File Upload App Now Available

The Nutrition Services website has been updated with new resources for the 2024 Summer EBT program. This includes a new FAQ document based on feedback from the recent Q&A webinars with district food program staff. Recordings of those can be found here and here.

The updated “SEBT File Upload” application was also opened last week in the NDE Portal. Districts can submit files here to request SEBT benefits for their students. The first due date for file uploads is Friday 5/17/2024, but if districts are not able to submit by that date there are multiple upcoming issuances and due dates (see the FAQ mentioned above). The latest instructions for districts SEBT file uploads can be found here, and the Excel file template can be downloaded here.