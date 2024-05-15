Emcee N.I.C.E. Receives Stellar Awards Nomination for Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year

Emcee N.I.C.E. AMEN RIGHT THERE, Feat. Canton Jones, Everett Drake

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emcee N.I.C.E., the quadruple platinum Christian Hip Hop artist renowned for his groundbreaking fusion of rap and gospel, has been honored with a nomination for Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year at the esteemed 39th Annual Stellar Awards. The nomination celebrates his impactful single "Amen Right There," featuring the iconic gospel singer Everett Drake and acclaimed artist Canton Jones produced by 15 year old Dominion Jones aka Sci Blw.

Scheduled for July 20th, 2024, the 39th Annual Stellar Awards will be held at the Orleans Arena within The Orleans Hotel and Casino complex in Las Vegas, Nevada. As one of the most prestigious events in the gospel music industry, the Stellar Awards recognize excellence and innovation in gospel music.

Emcee N.I.C.E.'s nomination underscores his steadfast commitment to creating music that transcends boundaries and uplifts audiences worldwide. "Amen Right There" serves as a testament to his artistic vision and dedication to spreading messages of faith, hope, and unity through his music.

With 4 generations of gospel in its DNA, ‘Amen Right There’ is infectious with compelling melodies, and profound lyrics, "Amen Right There" has resonated deeply with listeners, earning widespread acclaim and commercial success. The collaboration between Emcee N.I.C.E., legendary gospel singer Everett Drake, and Canton Jones has struck a chord with fans with “Amen Right There’ (Vibes) the remixes debuting at #1 on iTunes in Christian/Gospel Hot 100 Charts in the United States.

Dr. Aulsondro "Emcee N.I.C.E." Hamilton , the visionary behind the artist persona, has long been recognized as a pioneer and trailblazer in the music industry. From his early days with Lighter Shade of Brown to his contributions to iconic projects such as 2 Pac's "Better Dayz," Motion Picture Soundtracks to the Billboard Charts in Gospel, Emcee N.I.C.E. has consistently pushed boundaries and defied expectations.

Reflecting on his nomination, Emcee N.I.C.E. expressed gratitude and humility, stating, "In Gospel, this is the Grammys, to be honored amongst the legends is a testament to my artistry and dedication to being rooted in faith, I am deeply honored to receive this nomination for Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year at the Stellar Awards. 'Amen Right There' is 4 generations of Gospel music on one song bridging the gap between Classic Gospel, Gospel Rap & Christian Hip Hop and a classic flip of classic song by Everett Drake and the late Derrick Lee in ‘Amen Goes Right There."

In addition to his Stellar Awards nomination, Emcee N.I.C.E. preps his final album Iron Dove Act III: KUMBAYA to close out his incredible career set to release in August 2024.

For more information about Emcee N.I.C.E. and his music, please visit his official website at www.emceenice.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact:

Public Relations

Email: lesley@upscalepr.com

Phone: (818) 646-8073

About Emcee N.I.C.E.

Dr. Aulsondro “Novelist” Hamilton, a quadruple-platinum producer, Billboard chart-topping christian hip hop recording artist, Stellar Award Winner,15x Gospel Spin Awards Winner. He’s the curator of God’s House of Hip Hop Radio powered by Litt Live (formerly Dash Radio) the first hip hop faith-based hip hop station to win a Stellar. First U.S. Ambassador selected for Europe’s Black Music Appreciation Month. Hip Hop 50 Legends Citation signed by Mayor Eric Adams of New York, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, signed by the President of the United States Joe Biden, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recognition, signed by the Mayor Emma Shariff of Compton, Resolution Presented by Senator Cesar J. Blanco the State of Texas District 29.

About the Stellar Awards

The Stellar Awards is an annual ceremony that honors gospel music artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the gospel music industry. The awards recognize the year's best performances, honor gospel music icons, and acknowledge those who advocate for the industry. The ceremony features performances by prominent gospel artists and presentations of awards that are of popular interest.

