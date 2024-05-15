SensoryCo Provides Scent System with “Burning Electrical Smell” for SEFtec Cabin Crew Fire Trainer
SensoryCo scent technology has been integrated into the design of SEFtec’s Cabin crew Fire Trainer to create a successful immersive multi-sensory experience.
We chose SensoryCo because of the flexibility of their solution. The final clinching factor was the friendly team.”THOUSAND PALMS, CA, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensoryCo scent technology has been integrated into the design of SEFtec’s Cabin crew Fire Trainer to create a successful immersive multi-sensory experience for its client, Saudia Academy, the premier aviation training centre in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
— SEFtec Group’s Stephen Murphy
The Cabin Crew Fire Trainer is a fire training simulator that replicates the interior of a commercial aircraft, allowing instructors to create numerous emergency scenarios for trainee flight crews to combat. The simulator allows cabin crew trainees to demonstrate their knowledge of how to manage several emergency scenarios on board, including:
• Electrical fires
• Galley fires
• Lavatory waste bin fires
• Overhead bin fires
• Seat fires
• Personal electronic devices (PED) fires
Each scenario can be controlled by the instructor via an iPad, enabling them to adjust the difficulty level to match the competence of the trainees. The fires feature real flames as well as artificial smoke, SensoryCo’s artificial burning electrical smells, lights and sound effects. SensoryCo’s scent effects is layered into the experience using a SensoryCo’s proprietary spatial ambient scent delivery system, the SMX-M. Burning electrical odor is triggered using the scenting systems built in DMX interface so that the smell and the immersive content (sizzle noise and flickering lights) are synchronized.
SEFtec Group’s Stephen Murphy says, “This was our first time incorporating a scent machine into our Cabin Crew Fire Trainer. We wanted a solution that would be simple to integrate and flexible enough to allow us to adjust our requirement as we worked through the process. Having performed a thorough online search, we chose SensoryCo because of the flexibility of their solution. The final clinching factor was the friendly team. We very quickly built a strong rapport and felt a genuine connection on a personal level, which is the best basis for a business relationship.”
About SensoryCo
SensoryCo designs and manufactures experiential special effects solutions, immersive production and entertainment industries. SensoryCo, established in 2011, is an independent corporation launched by the founders of Koolfog, Inc. (1987) to enhance the human experience by activating sensory perception. Leading-edge scenting systems, smoke systems, and spritzers with open controls deliver authentic, unforgettable experiences using all of the senses. With SensoryCo, the “negative space” within an environment is now filled with scents, spritzes, smoke and mist. SensoryCo’s team collaborates with creative designers, curators, architects, and engineers focused on A/V, VR/AR, Themed Environments, Museums, Live Events, Experiential Marketing, Military, Law Enforcement and HAZMAT training. SensoryCo is a trusted brand found in experiential and simulated installations around the world. For more information please visit www.sensoryco.com.
About SefTec Group
SEFtec Group helps the World’s leading training centres improve learning outcomes in the most cost-effective manner. From consultation and custom design, through manufacture and installation, right up to train-the-trainer programmes and assistance with gaining certification, SEFtec Group’s vast experience can save you time and money. https://www.seftec.ie
Michelle Roe
SensoryCo
+1 760-321-9203
