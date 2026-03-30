Koolfog Inc. Donates Outdoor Misting System to the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

Children's Museum of the Desert Outdoor Lunch and Activities Space

Koolfog, Inc, has donated a robust outdoor misting system to the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert.

We are so grateful to Koolfog for this impactful donation...” — Cindy Burreson, CEO of Children's Discovery Museum

THOUSAND PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koolfog, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacture of high-pressure outdoor cooling systems, has donated a much needed misting system to the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert. Installed above a large, shaded lunch area, the system delivers effective evaporative cooling, offering both active children and museum staff a welcome break from rising desert temperatures.The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert is a non-profit institution offering year-round programs and activities in an environment where children can, freely, learn and grow through play. Inventive sensory displays, interactive exhibits, exploratory labs, creative clubs, as well as arts and STEM programs serve over 75,000 guests annually.Koolfog’s donation is, now, up and running just in time for the museums upcoming Spring Break Camps. Children ages 5-8 can enjoy a differed daily theme during the weeks of April 6 thru April 10th and April 20th thru April 24th. During these camps the children will be able comfortably have their lunch out-doors or continue a planned activity under the misters Cindy Burreson, CEO of Children’s Discovery Museum stated, “We are so grateful to Koolfog for this impactful donation that will allow our visitors to enjoy the outdoors all year in a more comfortable way. The kids love having lunch and games outside and the misting system will allow them to do so.”About Koolfog, Inc.For over 35 years Koolfog Inc. has designed, developed, and manufactured fog solutions for cooling,humidification, dust control, water features and special effects. Koolfog is a world leader in delivering the best in quality high pressure mist systems that balance performance and aesthetics while seamless-lyintegrating into theme parks, restaurants, resort hotels, industrial facilities, wineries, greenhouse crops, landscapes, and architectural settings. http://www.koolfog.com

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