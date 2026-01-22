SensoryCo Recognized as 'Top Military Scenting System 2026' by Aerospace and Defense Review

SencoryCo Award for Top Military Scenting System 2026 as recognized by Aerospace & Defense Review SensoryCo logo SMX2 Scent Generator

SensoryCo’s leading scent generator technology used in military and law enforcement training simulations receives top honor.

In high-consequence environments where seconds matter, training the sense of smell can save lives—and SensoryCo provides a proven, scalable way to do exactly that.” — Bryan Roe, SensoryCo President

THOUSAND PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SensoryCo is pleased to announce that it has been honored by Aerospace and Defense Review for “Top Military Scenting System 2026”.( https://www.aerospacedefensereview.com/sensoryco-2026 ) The award highlights SensoryCo’s leading scent generator technology used in military and law enforcement training simulations.In operational environments, smell is often the first warning—signaling electrical fires, smoke, fuel leaks, or weapons discharge before visual confirmation. SensoryCo’s controlled scent systems replicate these cues with precision, helping trainees develop instinctive recognition and response skills.These advantages translate to real-world readiness:• Faster threat detection• More realistic and effective training in desert, urban, and infrastructure-heavy environments• Stronger joint-force interoperability and elite force performance• Improved counterterrorism and internal security readiness• Lower long-term training risk and cost while protecting sensitive or high-value equipmentDesigned for use across simulators, live exercises, and multi-zone facilities, SensoryCo’s proprietary delivery technology provides a residue-free scent delivery that integrates seamlessly into training environments without compromising sensitive equipment. SensoryCo’s lineup—SMX-M, SMX2, and SMXT1—provides close-range, portable, and large-scale scent delivery solutions for precise scenario-based scent deployment. The result, improved preparedness without jeopardizing sensitive electronics, optics, or control systems.“SensoryCo systems have been engineered for global deployment, with multi-voltage support and flexible controls that allow our scenting technology to integrate seamlessly into international environments. In high-consequence environments where seconds matter, training the sense of smell can save lives—and SensoryCo provides a proven, scalable way to do exactly that.”- Bryan Roe, SensoryCo PresidentThe award follows an extensive evaluation by defense industry executives and subject-matter experts and reflects strong endorsement from military and law enforcement training professionals. It underscores the growing role of scent as a critical component of modern simulation—enhancing realism, sharpening decision-making, and strengthening mission readiness. SensoryCo scent systems provide a critical tool for leaders in next-generation training doctrine, where sensory realism directly supports mission readiness.About SensoryCo SensoryCo.TS , a division of SensoryCo., designs and manufactures advanced scent delivery systems for immersive training and simulation environments. Established in 2011 by the founders of Koolfog, Inc. (1987), SensoryCo. focuses on activating sensory perception through precise, controllable olfactory technologies that enhance realism and situational awareness.SensoryCo.TS specializes in engineered scent generators that introduce accurate, repeatable scent cues into training scenarios. These systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with live, virtual, and mixed-reality environments, allowing scent to function as an intentional training variable rather than a novelty effect.The SensoryCo.TS team works closely with military, fire service, law enforcement, and emergency response organizations, as well as scenario developers, training planners, defense contractors, and systems integrators. Applications include Military, Fire, Law Enforcement, Urban Search & Rescue, HazMat, and CBRNE training, where early threat detection and environmental realism are critical.With a reputation for robust engineering, precise control, and dependable service, SensoryCo.TS scent delivery systems are trusted in high-consequence training installations worldwide.For more information, visit www.sensoryco.com

