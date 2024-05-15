Kayrros Named Top Five Company of the Year in Fast Company’s ‘World Changing Ideas’ 2024 awards
President Antoine Rostand praised his team for its unrelenting commitment to the company’s mission.
We’re very proud to be featured next to some of the world’s most impressive and innovative companies in Fast Company’s list”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global environmental intelligence company Kayrros has been named alongside Google and Siemens as one of the Top Five Companies of the Year in Fast Company’s ‘World Changing Ideas’ awards for 2024. The company, which was also named as a finalist in the ‘Climate’ category, was one of the companies highlighted by Fast Company as developing creative solutions to the most pressing issues of our time.
— Antoine Rostand, President and co-founder, Kayrros
Kayrros Methane Watch open-access platform, released before COP28, was the project nominated for the awards. The live, dynamic map, which draws insights from Kayrros’ flagship Methane Watch product, lets users view, study and verify emissions data, expose ‘greenwashing’, and identify facilities leaking emissions. The data comes from two distinct satellites, revealing more than 5,645 methane super-emitter events.
Kayrros, which analyses raw satellite imagery using AI to supply realtime climate data to organizations like the United Nations worldwide, has emerged in recent years as a clear, authoritative voice in the climate conversation, calling for more rigorous and independent data to reveal discrepancies in emissions reporting, predict and prevent wildfires, bring trust to the carbon market, and monitor the progress of the green transition, among other key objectives.
An invitee to the biggest events in the climate calendar, including COP and Davos, Kayrros is a trusted partner of the United Nations Environment Programme, the International Energy Agency and a number of household-name multinationals driving sustainability in their industries. Last year, Kayrros was named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in energy and sustainability for 2023 by Fast Company.
Winners and honorees of the ‘World Changing Ideas’ award, who are selected by Fast Company editors and reporters, represent the ‘innovation and ingenuity necessary to make the world more accessible, equitable, and sustainable for everyone’, the organizers say. Kayrros was a finalist for the ‘AI and Data’ category last year.
Antoine Rostand, president and co-founder of Kayrros, thanked Fast Company and praised the team for its ‘daily commitment’ to Kayrros’ mission: reducing greenhouse gasses; protecting people, ecosystems and assets; and managing the energy transition.
‘We’re very proud to be featured next to some of the world’s most impressive and innovative companies in Fast Company’s list,’ he said. ‘We’re also grateful to be recognized for our work in two categories.’
‘I’m delighted for the team, whose daily commitment to our mission and values is the reason for our success so far. There’s no shame in losing out on the top spot to a company like Google.
‘We firmly believe that the basis of effective climate action is accurate information, and from the day we opened our doors we’ve worked hard to provide high-quality data and insights to organizations so they can make the right decisions.
‘We’ve been known worldwide for our methane work. But now, with wildfire season upon us and debate around the carbon market still ongoing, our focus is on collecting and supplying the kind of reliable data that can help predict and prevent the former while bringing trust to the latter.
‘However, we continue to work hard across many fronts, to innovate, and to form strong partnerships with like-minded organizations across the world. Thank you again to Fast Company.’
Recently, Kayrros showed that the majority of carbon forest conservation projects worldwide were having the desired effect, slowing or halting deforestation entirely. The company has spoken of the importance of channeling financial resources via the carbon market to the stewards of the Earth’s forests in the Global South.
Also widely known for its expertise in methane tracking, Kayrros was behind the headline-news exposé of methane leaks in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan last year. In the wake of the former, the U.S. government opened talks with its counterpart in Ashgabat, in what was a major victory for climate diplomacy.
Rostand also thanked the many scientific institutions whose partnerships with Kayrros have contributed to its success. He singled out the European Space Agency (ESA), the French National Centre of Space Studies (CNES), National Centre of Scientific Research (CNRS), Climate and Environmental Sciences Laboratory (LSCE), and the Centre Borelli research unit.
He also thanked Kayrros’ investors for their ‘invaluable’ support.
Last year, Kayrros was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies. It was named a Tech Champion in 2022 by the Financial Times.
ENDS
About Kayrros:
Founded in 2016, Kayrros is a world leader in environmental intelligence. Kayrros uses AI and geoanalytics technology to process data from satellite imagery and provide insights that help companies, investors and regulators reduce GHG emissions, protect people and assets from extreme weather events and accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy.
Kayrros has recently been named one of the world’s 100 Most Influential Companies by TIME, included on Fortune's annual Change the World list, and is a winner of the Financial Times Tech Champions.
Kayrros has offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore. For more information visit www.kayrros.com.
Victoria Pearson
Sonder London
+44 203 2863965
email us here