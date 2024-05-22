Submit Release
Beautifi and Dermapure Partner to Make Aesthetic Treatments More Affordable Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautifi, Canada's fastest-growing fintech company specializing in financing solutions for elective cosmetic and medical procedures, is excited to announce its partnership with Dermapure, Canada's leading network of premium aesthetic clinics. This partnership aims to enhance the accessibility of high-quality aesthetic treatments to patients across Canada by offering flexible and innovative financing solutions.

Dermapure, recognized for its team of leading medical specialists, represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, with over 70 clinics across the country. Their commitment to natural and comprehensive results perfectly aligns with Beautifi's mission to make aesthetic care more attainable.

"We are elated to join forces with Dermapure," said Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder and CEO of Beautifi. "This partnership is a game-changer for Canadians seeking aesthetic treatments, as it eliminates financial barriers and allows clients to achieve their desired outcomes without breaking the bank."

Marilyne Gagné, Founder and President of Dermapure, added, "At Dermapure, we believe that everyone should have access to the best in aesthetic care. Partnering with Beautifi allows us to further this mission by providing our clients with the financial flexibility they need to prioritize their well-being and beauty goals without compromise."

By integrating Beautifi's cutting-edge financing solutions with Dermapure's top-tier medical aesthetics expertise, this partnership promises to enhance the customer experience across Canada. Clients can now enjoy the best of both worlds: exceptional aesthetic treatments and the financial flexibility to manage their expenses comfortably.

Starting today, patients at all Dermapure locations will have access to Beautifi's financing solutions, ensuring that they can achieve their aesthetic goals within reach and without financial stress.

For more information on the innovative financing solutions offered by Beautifi and the exceptional services provided by Dermapure, please visit https://www.beautifi.com/ and https://www.dermapure.com/en/

