Beautifi Partners with Victoria Park Medispa to Make Procedures More Affordable
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautifi, Canada's fastest-growing fintech company, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the award-winning Victoria Park Medispa, a name synonymous with excellence in the Canadian medical aesthetics landscape. Through this partnership, Victoria Park Medispa aims to further enhance its already top-tier services by leveraging Beautifi's financing solutions.
With a legacy spanning over two decades and 23 physician-led locations across Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, Victoria Park Medispa has carved a niche as a beacon of innovation and quality in the medical aesthetics field. The Medispa has clinched the title of Best Medispa in Canada for three consecutive years by the Canadian Spa and Wellness Awards and remains a top choice for consumers, underlining its dedication to superior service and expertise.
Karine Paré, Director of Marketing and Customer Service at Victoria Park Medispa, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. She stated, "We are very proud to have chosen Beautifi as our financing partner for our clients. Beautifi mirrors our client-centric approach to business and raises the bar on everything they do for us as their partner and for our end users. Together, we aim to provide patients with flexible payment options to allow them to live confidently in their best skin."
Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder and CEO of Beautifi, conveyed his excitement for the partnership, stating "This collaboration with Victoria Park Medispa is a milestone for us at Beautifi. Since inception, our mission has been to make high-quality medical aesthetics accessible to everyone in Canada. The exceptional standards of care and customer satisfaction that Victoria Park Medispa is known for are exactly what we strive to support with our financing solutions."
The collaboration between Beautifi's innovative financing solutions and Victoria Park Medispa's premier aesthetic services aims to dismantle financial obstacles, making premium treatments more accessible than ever before. This partnership not only elevates the range of services available at Victoria Park Medispa but also cements Beautifi's reputation as a leader in Canada's patient financing sector.
For more information on Beautifi's financing solutions and the services offered by Victoria Park Medispa, please visit https://www.beautifi.com/ and www.vicpark.com.
Embrace the future of medical aesthetics today and live confidently in your best skin, thanks to Beautifi and Victoria Park Medispa.
