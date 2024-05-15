The Amalfi Foundation Shares Goals for SLA Program Ahead of Gala

Amalfi Foundation Logo SLA Candidates at the SLA Grand Finale Gala to celebrate their accomplishments.

The Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit is gearing up for its Grand Finale Gala to celebrate its Spring Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program.

Hard work and dedication can significantly impact the community, which is why we're hosting the gala. Our goal is to celebrate these values & raise funds to further support our community initiatives.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event will take place on May 18th and signifies another successful program for the foundation. The SLA Program is the foundation’s philanthropic leadership program for high school students and emerging young leaders in Los Angeles.

The SLA Program is the cornerstone philanthropic leadership initiative of the foundation, designed to empower high school students. Over the past few months, participants immersed themselves in a comprehensive personal development, leadership, and business curriculum, culminating in a spirited fundraising competition to support Amalfi’s LCDI Initiative.

As the foundation gears up for the gala, it aims to achieve six overarching goals:

1. Raise Awareness: The Gala will shine a spotlight on the SLA program's impact and raise awareness about the foundation's mission to develop the next generation of leaders while elevating those in underserved communities both locally and abroad.

2. Develop Next Generation of Leaders: Through SLA, students have honed their leadership skills, setting the stage for their future success as change-makers in their communities and beyond.

3. Provide Opportunities for Students to Give Back: By engaging in philanthropic endeavors, students learn the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on society.

4. Make an Impact on the Mission: The fundraising efforts during the SLA program directly contribute to the foundation's mission of assisting homeless individuals in Los Angeles, making a tangible difference in the community.

5. Raise Money: The gala serves as a vital fundraising opportunity to support ongoing programs and initiatives of the foundation.

6. Celebrate the Students and Their Achievements: The event will celebrate the dedication and hard work of SLA students, acknowledging their achievements and contributions to the community.

Kolin Jones, President & CEO of the Amalfi Foundation, expressed his excitement about the upcoming gala and the progress made by the students. “It has been inspiring to witness the growth and development of our SLA participants,” he said, “The gala will be a momentous occasion to celebrate their accomplishments and express appreciation for their dedication and hard work.”

The SLA program equips students with essential business skills while instilling a sense of social responsibility. Students delve into topics like team building, leadership, mission statement development, and marketing strategies, all while contributing to bettering their community.

Looking ahead, Jones emphasized the foundation's commitment to cultivating leaders and fostering positive change. “We are incredibly proud of our SLA students and their commitment to making a difference,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements at the gala and bidding a fond farewell to our winter cohort of student leaders.”

The Grand Finale Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, collaboration, and inspiration, as SLA students, foundation staff, and community leaders come together to honor the impact of the program.

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact the foundation via its website: http://www.amalfifoundation.org