Learn about hummingbirds at May 22 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are fascinated by hummingbirds. The way they dart and hover around feeders and some native flowering plants is truly remarkable.

People can learn about hummingbirds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes: Hummingbirds” on May 22. This free online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. It is suggested for ages 10-adult. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200228

At the May 22 program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will discuss the annual life cycle of a hummingbird and will talk about native plants that attract these pollinators (as well as other native pollinating birds and insects). She will also have information on how to maintain hummingbird feeders throughout the summer. The May 22 program is part of an ongoing series of Springfield Nature Center programs in which MDC naturalists highlight some of their favorite topics.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.