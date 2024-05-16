SOMAÍ Group, and its subsidiary, RPK Biopharma expand Cookies partnership to include Europe and the UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMAÍ Group ("SOMAÍ") and its subsidiary, RPK Biopharma expanded their existing partnership with Cookies Creative Consulting & Promotions, Inc., a California corporation ("CCC&P") to include additional territories for the dried flower portfolio and manufacture different extract products. The amendment enables SOMAÍ to exclusively cultivate, manufacture, and distribute Cookies branded products through its distribution partners in UK, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Malta, and the Czech Republic.
Cookies is globally recognized as the most sought-after and top-selling cannabis brands with a growing international footprint. The diverse portfolio, including over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products that Cookies developed over the years, has solidified its reputation for delivering premium quality to consumers worldwide. The Cookies brand is a name synonymous with the US cannabis market, and its long-awaited launch in Europe is set to create a new standard of quality for flower and extracted products.
Under the terms of the agreement, SOMAÍ's subsidiary RPK Biopharma will cultivate Cookies licensed genetics at their large scale state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities located in Portugal, to be later distributed through its partners in Germany, the UK, Portugal, Poland, Malta, and the Czech Republic. SOMAÍ will also leverage RPK Biopharma’s vast EU-GMP processing capabilities to serve as a hub for importing Cookies branded products from around the world. Furthermore, SOMAÍ's medical subsidiary SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals will utilize its cutting-edge EU-GMP manufacturing capabilities to transform Cookies Flower into a range of next-generation products tailored to meet the evolving demands of patients, ranging from oral drops and soft gel capsules to vape oils and gummies. Combined with market-leading and innovative Cookies' genetics, RPK's premium cultivation proficiency, and SOMAÍ's groundbreaking manufacturing expertise, companies are poised to deliver premium cannabinoid therapeutics that excel at the standards of excellence within the largest and fastest-growing international markets.
Michael Sassano, the Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ Group, said: "SOMAÍ's 86+ stabilized extract portfolio just got bigger by bringing the next generation of Cookie's branded extract portfolio, which includes Cookie's oral drop series, vape series, gel cap series, and edible series, to be launched in July for Europe and the UK. Making an EU-GMP product line of extracts for Cookies is a global product that we hope to bring to more and more countries as they allow cannabis extracts."
Tom Flow, Managing Director of RPK Biopharma, said: “Working with Berner, Parker, and their team to bring Cookies to both the German and UK market is a huge milestone for RPK Biopharma and also signifies the deep commitment we have to produce the very best cannabis flower and products. The European cannabis market is at a tipping point with Germany having just announced decriminalization of cannabis. We're excited to bring one of the best-known cannabis brands in the world to patients across Europe, the UK, and beyond.”
Gilbert Milam Jr. (Berner), co-founder and CEO of Cookies
“Germany is an exciting market for me for multiple reasons, the energy and vibe around legalization is contagious and is opening the doors for Europe. Also in the early 2000’s I had my music randomly break on a radio station Jam Fm and took a trip to Germany and experienced the culture 1st hand in my early 20’s. The UK has been fascinated with California cannabis and helped build the hype on some of the biggest strains in the USA. This partnership is about to be a powerful one, and I can’t express how ready I am to share our genetics with Europe,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.
About SOMAÍ Group
SOMAÍ Group is a leading EU-GMP European biotech company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU-GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing portfolio. At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based products.
SOMAÍ Group owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals and indoor cultivation RPK Biopharma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing European cannabis markets.
About Cookies
Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co
Nataliia Garnina
Cookies is globally recognized as the most sought-after and top-selling cannabis brands with a growing international footprint. The diverse portfolio, including over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products that Cookies developed over the years, has solidified its reputation for delivering premium quality to consumers worldwide. The Cookies brand is a name synonymous with the US cannabis market, and its long-awaited launch in Europe is set to create a new standard of quality for flower and extracted products.
Under the terms of the agreement, SOMAÍ's subsidiary RPK Biopharma will cultivate Cookies licensed genetics at their large scale state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities located in Portugal, to be later distributed through its partners in Germany, the UK, Portugal, Poland, Malta, and the Czech Republic. SOMAÍ will also leverage RPK Biopharma’s vast EU-GMP processing capabilities to serve as a hub for importing Cookies branded products from around the world. Furthermore, SOMAÍ's medical subsidiary SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals will utilize its cutting-edge EU-GMP manufacturing capabilities to transform Cookies Flower into a range of next-generation products tailored to meet the evolving demands of patients, ranging from oral drops and soft gel capsules to vape oils and gummies. Combined with market-leading and innovative Cookies' genetics, RPK's premium cultivation proficiency, and SOMAÍ's groundbreaking manufacturing expertise, companies are poised to deliver premium cannabinoid therapeutics that excel at the standards of excellence within the largest and fastest-growing international markets.
Michael Sassano, the Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ Group, said: "SOMAÍ's 86+ stabilized extract portfolio just got bigger by bringing the next generation of Cookie's branded extract portfolio, which includes Cookie's oral drop series, vape series, gel cap series, and edible series, to be launched in July for Europe and the UK. Making an EU-GMP product line of extracts for Cookies is a global product that we hope to bring to more and more countries as they allow cannabis extracts."
Tom Flow, Managing Director of RPK Biopharma, said: “Working with Berner, Parker, and their team to bring Cookies to both the German and UK market is a huge milestone for RPK Biopharma and also signifies the deep commitment we have to produce the very best cannabis flower and products. The European cannabis market is at a tipping point with Germany having just announced decriminalization of cannabis. We're excited to bring one of the best-known cannabis brands in the world to patients across Europe, the UK, and beyond.”
Gilbert Milam Jr. (Berner), co-founder and CEO of Cookies
“Germany is an exciting market for me for multiple reasons, the energy and vibe around legalization is contagious and is opening the doors for Europe. Also in the early 2000’s I had my music randomly break on a radio station Jam Fm and took a trip to Germany and experienced the culture 1st hand in my early 20’s. The UK has been fascinated with California cannabis and helped build the hype on some of the biggest strains in the USA. This partnership is about to be a powerful one, and I can’t express how ready I am to share our genetics with Europe,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.
About SOMAÍ Group
SOMAÍ Group is a leading EU-GMP European biotech company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU-GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing portfolio. At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based products.
SOMAÍ Group owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals and indoor cultivation RPK Biopharma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing European cannabis markets.
About Cookies
Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co
Nataliia Garnina
Somai Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube