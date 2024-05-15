LUMINARIES OF “STAR TREK” TO ASSEMBLE AT NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the “Star Trek” franchise’s cast and crew will assemble at the National Space Society’s annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) on May 23-26 in Los Angeles, California. The conference is a gathering of top NASA officials, astronauts, leaders of the new space age, academics, and space enthusiasts. This year, for the first time, the world of science fiction will be a part of the mix.
On Friday, May 24, William Shatner, “Captain Kirk” of the original “Star Trek,” will receive the Robert Heinlein Memorial Award for his deep impact on public perception of the human expansion into space, which boldly highlighted diversity and inclusion previously unseen on television.
Melissa Navia, who plays Lieutenant Erica Ortegas on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” will host the conference. On Sunday the 26th, a special “Science Fiction to Science Fact” session will examine how science fiction has, and will continue to, transition into our everyday lives, and ultimately, the exploration of space. In fact, many of today’s technologies can trace their roots to the science fiction writing and television of the 1950s-onward. The session is moderated by Dr. Anthony Paustian, author of “A Quarter Million Steps.”
Joining Navia will be actors Nana Visitor (Major Kira Nerys on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) and John Billingsley (Doctor Phlox on “Star Trek: Enterprise”), and prosthetic makeup artist Howard Berger, sound mixer Greg Russell, art director Liz Kloczkowski, Director of Product, Inclusion at Snap and Amazon Alex Rosalez, “UnXplained: With William Shatner” producer Jeff Stepp, and “Deep Space Nine” VFX coordinator and book author Rod Pyle.
Also speaking at this year’s ISDC are former astronauts Susan Kilrain and José M. Hernández (who inspired the hit movie “A Million Miles Away”), Dr. Alan Stern of NASA’s New Horizons mission, Dr. Pascal Lee of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames, Chief Engineer Emeritus of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Rob Manning, “Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur” host and NSS President Isaac Arthur, “Real Engineering” host and creator Brian McManus, Vast CEO Max Haot, Dr. Claire Leon of the U.S. Space Force, Dr. Robert Zubrin of the Mars Society, Jordan Noone of Embedded Ventures, NSS COO and SVP Dale Skran, and countless other space leaders.
The ISDC will be held at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at LAX starting on March 23. Discounted admission is still available at the event website, isdc.nss.org.
ABOUT THE NSS
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.
