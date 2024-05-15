Greater Haralson Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar
Ceremony was held May 15 in Bremen
Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar’s arrival to Bremen has been highly anticipated and we are excited to see the impact they will have on the West Georgia community.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is proud to announce that it held a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar (941 Alabama Ave.), a restaurant serving authentic Mexican cuisine, in Bremen on May 15 at 11 a.m.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill is a community staple of West Georgia, boasting two additional nearby locations - Carrollton (815 S Park St.) and Douglasville (5771 Fairburn Road). The family-friendly restaurant offers a variety of delicious meals and drinks, including Hawaiian Mexican Pizza, Mango Sweet Chili Salmon and Mexican Jolly Rancher Shooters.
"Our team at Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill is thrilled to bring the flavors of our culture to the vibrant community of Bremen,” said Juliana Fuentes of Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill. “Opening a new location here is not just about expanding our business, but about sharing our passion for authentic Mexican cuisine with the people of this city."
As part of the Greater Haralson Chamber's mission to promote economic development and community engagement, the addition of Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar further strengthens the local business landscape and enhances the overall quality of life for residents in the Greater Haralson area.
"We are delighted to celebrate the official opening of Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar with a ribbon-cutting ceremony," Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President Eric McDonald said. "Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar’s arrival to Bremen has been highly anticipated and we are excited to see the impact they will have on the West Georgia community."
Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber. Visit Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill’s Facebook page to view the menu or contact Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill.
