American Fidelity Names 2024 Teacher Fellowship Recipients
Fifteen Oklahoma STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers earn opportunity to gain real world experience
The results have been fantastic! Offering this unique program to STEM educators across the state has provided them with skills and knowledge of how technology is applied in a real-world setting”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity (AF) selected 15 Oklahoma STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers to participate in the summer AF Teacher Fellowship. During the fellowship, the teachers work with the AF IT team to gain skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future while earning a corporate salary for the summer and a $2,000 stipend for their classroom.
— Diana Bittle, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity
“We started this program seven years ago and weren’t quite sure what to expect,” said Diana Bittle, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity. “The results have been fantastic! Offering this unique program to STEM educators across the state has provided them with skills and knowledge of how technology is applied in a real-world setting. Another benefit is the opportunity for our Colleagues to create bonds with teachers who are educating the next generation of STEM leaders.”
The teachers receive hands-on experience with various IT department Colleagues to understand their duties and workforce needs. Combined with developing their professional networks, the STEM Fellows create a personalized learning pathway to connect learning resources to classroom application.
The 2024 AF Teacher Fellows are:
• Abera Alexander, Chickasha Public Schools
• Vanessa Baca, Mustang Public Schools
• Cecilia Baldwin, Edmond Public Schools
• Janet Cornsilk, Choctaw Public Schools
• Macy Dodson, Mannford Public Schools
• Travis Ewton, Putnam City Public Schools
• Kyla Flinn, Snyder Public Schools
• Stephanie Grabau, Choctaw Public Schools
• Leigh Harrison, Bennington Public Schools
• Abraham Kamara, Tulsa Public Schools
• Raegan Martin-Teakell, Cameron University and Lawton Public Schools
• Mandy McCleod, Broken Arrow Public Schools
• Bailey Niles, El Reno Public Schools
• Bree’Andra Putnam, Wetumka Public Schools
• Clarence Strong, Western Heights Public Schools
“I’ve learned a lot about IT jobs, a lot of skills that are needed to be implemented in the classroom in order for the students to have success whenever they get out into the workforce,” Clinton Public Schools teacher and 2023 fellow Jessica Cox said. “There are so many different jobs that I just want to push my students so that they can have the skills that they need for any of those jobs and be successful.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies and Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.
