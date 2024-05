ArtsConnection 2024 Benefit Honoring Sony Corporation of America & Celebrated Singer/Songwriter Peter Cincotti

Photo from 2022 ArtsConnection Gala WABC TV Anchor Sandra Bookman Hosts ArtsConnection 2024 Benefit Peter Cincotti will receive an award at ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtsConnection presents the 2024 Benefit - Art is the Heart of Life Festival - on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 6:30 - 9:30 pm at the IAC Building, 555 W. 18th Street, New York City.The Benefit, curated by acclaimed event planner, designer, and ArtsConnection Board Member David Monn and hosted by WABC-TV Anchor and Host of "Here & Now," Sandra Bookman , will welcome Benefit guests to experience a festival-inspired evening celebrating the organization's 45th anniversary. The Benefit will celebrate the five boroughs' food, culture, and art forms, encouraging guests to roam through an immersive, experiential space featuring performances by jazz phenom Peter Cincotti , trailblazing puppeteer Basil Twist, NY Chinese Cultural Center Dancers, and other artists. This year’s Benefit proceeds support the organization’s arts education programming and career pathways for public school students in New York City.ArtsConnection will honor Sony Corporation of America "for its unwavering commitment to arts education in our city's public schools."ArtsConnection 2024 Arts Innovator Award recipients: Peter Cincotti, Jazz Pianist & Singer-Songwriter, and Basil Twist, Puppeteer, and MacArthur FellowArtsConnection 2024 Janklow Award recipient: Tiffany Barrett, Teaching Artist, and Pascale Pradel, Principal P.S. 38KArtsConnection 2024 Benefit Corporate Sponsors: Blavatnik Family Foundation, Himalaya Capital, PNC Bank, Sony Corporation of America, Soroban Capital Partners LP, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Warburg Pincus LLC.ArtsConnection 2024 Benefit "Art is the Heart of Life" FestivalIAC Building, 555 West 18th Street (at the Westside Highway,) New York, NY 10011Fun and Festive attire preferredTickets and Ticket Bundles range from $1,500 to $45,000; $500 (for guests ages 21-30); Tickets available at: https://artsconnection.org/2024-festival/ About ArtsConnection | CELEBRATING 45 YEARS OF LINKING LEARNING AND THE ARTS—ArtsConnection's mission is to address the educational challenges of our times and create socially just learning environments that strengthen the diverse voices of NYC's children and youth, cultivating their arts and academic skills for success in a changing world.About David Monn |David Monn is the creative force behind many events, from intimate private parties and elegant weddings to Presidential State Dinners. He has collaborated with iconic brands, including The White House, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company, and Tiffany & Co.To learn more about the 2024 Benefit and the 45th anniversary of ArtsConnection, please contact: Kim Marshall, PR Director (Consultant), at prdirector@wilsonmarshallpr.com or 646.721.4375