BRG ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Morison, owner, founder and creative driver of the fast-rising franchise focused Browns Restaurant Group (BRG), is pleased to announce that James MacFarlane has stepped up to the office of BRG President as part of a well planned succession strategy.
James has, since joining BRG in 2017, demonstrated his ability to obtain superior results on an ever changing and highly competitive playing field. He has accomplished this by establishing trust with the franchisee community, the corporate team and our vendor partners. James was hand picked for the successor role as President due to his energetic and results oriented management style. His hands on approach, operational expertise, business savvy and high regard for the company’s core values gave rise, under the mentorship of Scott Ward, to his promotion from the initial role of Director of New Concept Development to C.O.O. in just a few short years.
Scott Ward, as a natural progression of his 15 years of successfully steering the company through its evolution, is now transitioning into the newly created role of Senior Business Advisor, where he will remain a vital cog in the wheels of the BRG machine, by providing guidance and support to BRG’s leadership group, as well as strategic counsel directly to owner Scott Morison. This transition is effective May 14th, 2024. This timing was selected as an appropriate moment, given that 2024 is the company’s 20th year in business. BRG, with over 80 locations, has reached a stage where the company is poised to climb higher in Canada’s TOP 100 chain restaurant rankings from its present #25 slot.
About BRG:
The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining. In 2024 & 2025 the group is slated to open five new locations including a corporate Scotty Browns location in Kauai, HI.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Pedersen
Marketing Manager
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
For Franchising inquiries, please contact:
Bruce Fox
Executive Vice President – Development
franchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
+1 6048160834
