Er-Kim Supports HAE Day 2024 to Raise Awareness of Hereditary Angioedema
While treatments for the rare disorder exist, access can vary from country to country
Expanding access to treatment options for patients in regions with significant unmet medical needs is critical to our mission at Er-Kim...”WARSAW, POLAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, joins the Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) community in recognizing HAE Day on May 16, 2024. The annual event is sponsored by HAE International (HAEi), a global non-profit network of member organizations dedicated to raising awareness of the rare genetic disorder and improving the lives of people suffering from the disease.
— Cem Zorlular, CEO, Er-Kim
The exact incidence of HAE is not available, but it is estimated 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 people are affected worldwide. HAE is recurrent, painful episodes of swelling that can happen at any time in different parts of the body. Although there is no cure for HAE, treatments are available for the long-term prevention of attacks, as well as on-demand medications to provide rapid relief during acute attacks. Unfortunately, care standards are not the same in all countries, with some therapies not available in many of them, which can have particularly grave consequences. Swelling of the larynx or tongue, for example, can cause death by suffocation, if untreated.
“People with HAE, especially in our core countries including Greece, Poland and Türkiye, can expect to face considerably more challenges than those of their peers in most highly developed countries,” said Cem Zorlular, CEO, Er-Kim. “Beyond simply expanding access to treatments, it is critical to understand the people living with HAE, and collaborate with our biopharma partners and local stakeholders to make sure their unique needs are fully met.”
Zorlular added, “Expanding access to treatment options for patients in regions with significant unmet medical needs is critical to our mission at Er-Kim, and we are proud to have partnered with innovative companies on the successful commercialization of best-in-class HAE treatments in challenging regions. We encourage all industry stakeholders to recognize the gravity of this debilitating, potentially life-threatening disease and support the mission of HAE Day 2024 to promote education on the disorder, and expand access to therapies globally.”
For more information on HAE Day and HAEi’s global work, visit https://haeday.org/.
About Er-Kim
Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 leading biopharma companies to expand and accelerate global patient access to novel medicines. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 280 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 150M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.
