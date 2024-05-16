Malibu Modern Listed at $42 Million and Designed by Architect Edward R. Niles to be Auctioned via Concierge Auctions

41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

Listed by Bravo TV star Madison Hildebrand & Jennifer Chrisma of Compass, Wendy Wong of Treelane Realty Group, & Katherine Quach of Treeline Realty & Investment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A modernist masterpiece along the Southern California coastline offering more than 8,000 square feet of luxurious living space and 75 feet of rare beachfront in Malibu will be offered to bidders this June through Concierge Auctions. Inspired by the iconic Guggenheim and Broad art museums and designed by renowned architect Edward R. Niles, this glass and steel edifice is a testament to the seamless combination of aesthetic beauty and contemporary comfort. Currently listed at $42 million, bidding is estimated to start between $10 million to $19 million. The auction will open 12 June and culminate 26 June on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace in cooperation with Madison Hildebrand, president and CEO of the Malibu Life Team and star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, and Jennifer Chrisman of Compass, Wendy Wong of Treelane Realty Group, and Katherine Quach of Treeline Realty & Investment.

Located along California’s famed Pacific Coast Highway, 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway spans 8,206 square feet across two residences, totaling five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The primary residence is a spacious symphony of glass, steel, exposed concrete, and thoughtful integration with the surrounding natural scenery, with design elements heavily inspired by Feng Shui. High-end finishes, including Bulthaup cabinets and Dornbracht luxury faucets, adorn the interior. Elsewhere, a dedicated music room and home theater with hardwired streaming connections offer opportunities to relax and entertain. Stepping outside, a mesmerizing tide pool, fire conversation pit, and stainless steel Japanese soaking tub overlook the estate’s private beachfront. When the time comes to retire, guests can also make use of the separate dedicated guesthouse with its own bedroom and bathroom.

"Beachfront property in Malibu, one of the most desirable zip codes in the world, is rare, and all the more so when tied to a modern masterpiece like this one,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This is exactly the type of one-of-a-kind property we specialize in and which our extensive network of clientele have come to expect from our platform. It is an honor to work alongside the agent teams at Compass, Treelane Realty Group, and Treeline Realty & Investment."

Highly coveted Malibu is legendary in California, a favorite spot of movie stars and professional athletes. Its pristine beaches and perfect waves draw surfers and sun chasers alike, while nature lovers watch for gray whales and enjoy hikes along the coastline. A typical day can be spent enjoying the arts and culture at the Getty Museum or the Surf Museum before grabbing a bite at a waterfront eatery. Fresh seafood and stunning views collide at many of the local restaurants. Others head inland to hike through the hills and canyons or relax at one of the area's wineries. Just an hour from Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu still feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

"This is a modern California masterpiece; the classic combination of refined living, stark beauty, and artistic inspiration that comes to mind when dreaming of a home along the Pacific coast," said Hildebrand. “Bidders have a chance now to experience the Southern California lifestyle in its full glory, in a home exquisitely designed to rival the artistic and aesthetic allure of world-class art museums.”

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

41800 East Pacific Coast Highway is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

41800 East Pacific Coast Highway | Malibu, California