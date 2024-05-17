Intent HQ announced AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards
Intent HQ is an AI customer analytics platform named AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards. They identify human-like insights from previously untapped data sets, helping brands better understand and engage their customers and increase customer value.
Judges favored Intent HQ's transformation of first-party data into human-like insights, its collaboration with a North American tier-one telco, and ethical AI.
We are honored to have been selected as AI Company of the Year 2024. A huge thank you to the judges, our valued customers, and our dedicated Intent HQ team, shaping the future of Customer-centric AI.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intent HQ is delighted to announce that it has been named AI Company of the Year at the fourth edition of the annual British Data Awards. At an award ceremony held in London on 8th May, Intent HQ was announced as AI Company of the Year in a hotly contested category featuring seven companies shortlisted by expert judges.
— Jonathan Lakin, Chief Executive Officer, Intent HQ
The British Data Awards is an annual quest to discover and celebrate the UK’s data success stories. This year, a record 321 entries were submitted across 24 categories, and organizations participating included FTSE 100 heavyweights, technology unicorns, innovative start-ups, government departments, essential not-for-profits, and everything in between.
Jonathan Lakin Chief Executive Officer at Intent HQ, commented, “Within such a competitive category, we are honored to have been selected as AI Company of the Year 2024. A huge thank you to the judges, our valued customers for their trust and partnership, and our brilliant, dedicated Intent HQ team, who each own their piece of this award. Together, we are shaping the future of Customer-centric AI, delivering impactful solutions to redefine our clients’ Customer engagement and drive their commercial success.”
Jason Johnson, Co-Founder of Predatech and British Data Awards judge, said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to all our 2024 Winners. With 42% more entries received this year compared to 2023, being named a Winner really is a huge achievement. All our Winners are flying the flag for the UK’s data ecosystem and should be very proud to be recognized for their data success stories on a national stage.”
The British Data Awards 2024 all-star judging panel included Neil Carden, President, EMEA at Blend, and Dr Sophie Carr, Founder at Bays Consulting. Commenting on Intent HQ's winning entry, the judges highlighted Intent HQ’s collaboration with a North American leading Tier One telecom giant exemplifies an innovative approach, driving the telco's self-service capabilities for actionable, human-like insights and achieving incremental campaign uplift by over 290% with Intent HQ’s Audience AI tool. The judges also highlighted Intent HQ’s approach to fostering an ethical AI environment and minimizing bias by prioritizing inclusivity and diversity within the workplace and culture. In summary, the judges commented on the entry being "extremely different and incorporating multiple areas of AI."
About Intent HQ
Intent HQ is an AI customer analytics platform that helps businesses utilize previously untapped data sets to understand their customers better and increase customer value.
Named AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards 2024, our proprietary technology allows brands to securely integrate behavioral data sets to improve customer engagement, increase marketing campaign success, reduce customer loss, and create new revenue streams while keeping customer data private and compliant with regulations.
Also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe on the FT1000 three years in succession and declared by STL Partners in the Top 100 Edge Computing Companies of 2024, Intent HQ is a global team of 100+ data scientists, digital marketers, CRM experts, and data engineers with operations in London, New York, Barcelona, and Lisbon.
To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.
