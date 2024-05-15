SHP Member Involved in Shooting with Armed Individual

On Saturday, May 11, at 7:04 a.m., a member of the State Highway Patrol was conducting speed enforcement on I-587 at the 40 mile marker near the Wilson and Greene County line. The member observed a burgundy 2023 Kia Carnival traveling east on I-587 at a high rate of speed obtaining a radar clock of 90-mph in a 70-mph zone. The member initiated emergency equipment and the driver failed to stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit traveled east on I-587 until the driver exited onto US-258 (Farmville Exit), and then traveled south on US-258 into Farmville. The pursuit concluded when the vehicle made an abrupt stop and the driver fled on foot at the intersection of US-258 at Bynum Dr. The involved member pursued the driver on foot through a residential area and into an open field. The fleeing individual stopped, turned, and pointed a handgun at the pursuing member. The member fired striking the suspect multiple times in the leg. The suspect was secured, and aid was immediately rendered. A female passenger surrendered without incident and was not injured. /p>

The suspect was transported to ECU Vidant Hospital by Pitt County EMS where he is receiving care for his injuries. The involved State Highway Patrol member was unharmed. The suspect was identified as Kenneth Charles Kinard (35-year-old white male) of 4828 Lookout Road Virginia Beach, VA 23455. The suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest from the state of Virginia to include:

Contempt of Court (FTA) for Probation Violation

Possession of Schedule I & II Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3 Counts of Felony Grand Larceny

A firearm along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the scene. Charges against Mr. Kinard are forthcoming.

In accordance with agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting, the involved member will be placed on administrative duty. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an independent investigation of the incident. Any further inquiries into this incident should be directed to the SBI due to their separate ongoing investigation.



