InventionHome® Inventor Creates Software Application that Interfaces with Vehicle Cameras to Prevent Theft and Vandalism
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter P. of Vero Beach, FL is the creator of the Car Camera App, a multipurpose software application connected to existing cameras on a vehicle to remotely enable, control, and record photos and video with each camera.
Users can remotely start and stop the vehicle, unlock and lock its doors, view livestreams of the camera, sound alarms, and more. The application also allows a user to record travel-related information while driving the vehicle. The software may also be able to modify older vehicles to accommodate its use. It can link with deep neural networks and GPS apps.
The application helps identify vehicle vandalism and break-ins via the cameras and motion sensor already installed on a vehicle. The motion sensor will only activate if there is a certain amount of motion detected. Recorded videos can be stored on a cloud database for future viewing. Cameras, vehicle locks, and alarms can be turned on and off via the application. Presets can be applied for users to have the cameras active during particular time periods. Through its several versatile features, the software app aims to reduce theft, break-ins, and vandalism to a vehicle by immediately notifying the owner of nearby pedestrians and damage to the vehicle.
While markets for software applications that monitor vehicles for vandalism and theft are relatively new, they are constantly evolving through the development of new technology. In many regions, vehicle theft rates are on the rise, leading to a greater demand for solutions that can track and recover stolen vehicles. Insurance companies are increasingly offering discounts for vehicles equipped with anti-theft and camera systems to incentivize vehicle owners to invest in such technologies, driving market growth.
Advancements in GPS tracking and data analytics have made it easier to develop sophisticated vehicle monitoring systems that can detect suspicious activities and alert authorities or owners in real-time.
Many vehicle monitoring applications now integrate with smartphones and other smart devices, providing users with convenient access to real-time vehicle status and alerts. The Car Camera app interfaces with current vehicle technology to offer a versatile and innovative system for preventing vehicle theft and vandalism, offering a significant enhancement for any manufacturer’s product line.
Peter filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Car Camera App. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Car Camera App can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
