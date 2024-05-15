Cory M. Coons Celebrates a Decade of Music with Special Edition Release of “Across The Great Divide”

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cory M. Coons is thrilled to announce the special edition release of his retrospective album, “Across The Great Divide (Album Cuts & Singles 2012-2022).” This unique digital collection, featuring a brand new, unreleased track and downloadable PDF booklet, is a journey through a decade of Cory’s finest musical moments and is now available exclusively on his website at http://www.corymcoons.com/pdfrelease.html followed by a May 24th release on iTunes.

This special edition is not just a compilation of hits but a narrative of Cory’s evolution as an artist, featuring a brand new, unreleased track, “White Picket Fence.” The 21-track album encapsulates the essence of Cory’s rootsy blend of Americana and Melodic Rock, showcasing his talent for crafting songs that resonate with authenticity and emotional depth.

Included in this special edition is an exclusive full-color downloadable PDF booklet with lyrics, photos, and personal notes from Cory, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the creative process behind his music. The booklet is a treasure trove of insights and anecdotes, highlighting the journey behind each song and the milestones of Cory’s career.

The special re-issue of this career retrospective comes on the heels of the announcement of his nomination for Best Multi-Genre Artist at the 10th Josie Music Awards.

Cory M. Coons has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over 30 years, known for his heartfelt performances and a prolific career that includes collaborations with legendary producers like Ron Nevison. His music, a blend of Classic-Melodic Rock influenced sounds and Americana, has earned him accolades and a dedicated following both in his home country and internationally.

The special edition of “Across The Great Divide (Album Cuts & Singles 2012-2022)” is a must-have for fans and newcomers alike, offering a comprehensive look at a decade of music from one of the most enduring voices in Americana and Melodic Rock today.

Be sure to follow Cory M. Coons on his musical journey and get the latest updates by visiting his Linktree at https://linktr.ee/corymcoons.