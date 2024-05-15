EMU Ranks as the 151st Best Young University in the World

Being among the most commonly referenced university ranking organizations all around the world, the England-based Times Higher Education (THE) announced the best young universities rankings for 2024 which consists of universities that commenced their institutional life within the last 50 years. Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has been ranked as the 151st university in the THE Young Universities Rankings 2024, taking the 4th place among the universities in the Republic of Turkey.

Total of 673 Universities Ranked in the List

The number of universities listed on the ranking has increased to 673 compared to 605 last year. On the other hand, 499 universities which provided data to be included in the ranking however were not listed with the reason of not meeting the criteria. As it was last year, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore once again ranked as the first university followed by Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris, France in second place and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong in third place.

The ranking lists universities which are established within the last 50 years based on education, research, data transfer and international outlook. THE Young Universities Ranking 2024 uses the same performance scales as in the THE World Universities Rankings.

“International Success of EMU is not a Coincidence”

Touching on the subject, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç noted that EMU has very powerful academic staff who is respected worldwide. Emphasizing that Eastern Mediterranean University’s leading role in quality education and its prestigious academic publications featured in reputable journals, along with citations received, highlight its prominent position in various prominent international university rankings, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stressed that this achievement is not coincidental and underlined their goal of aiming for higher ranks in the coming years. Prof. Dr. Kılıç congratulated all EMU staff who contributed to this success.