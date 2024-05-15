Attention Nonprofits: E-File Form 990 Series with TaxZerone Before Today's Deadline
Affordable & Secure Form 990 Filing for Nonprofits: Ensure Compliance with TaxZeroneSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today May 15, 2024, is the deadline for tax-exempt organizations to file their Form 990 series returns with the IRS for the calendar year 2023. TaxZerone, a leading provider of online tax filing solutions for nonprofits, is urging all tax-exempt organizations to ensure timely submission to make sure they stay compliant and tax-exempt.
TaxZerone makes filing Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, or 990-PF quick and easy. Their user-friendly platform guides you through the process, ensuring all necessary information is captured and filed accurately.
Tax-exempt organizations facing time constraints can utilize Form 8868 to request an extension, granting an additional six months to complete and submit their 990 forms. This extension ensures compliance while affording organizations ample time to finalize their filings accurately.
TaxZerone offers several features to ensure a smooth filing experience, including:
🎯 Streamlined Form Completion: The TaxZerone platform guides you step-by-step through each form, ensuring all required information is captured accurately. No tax expertise needed!
🎯 Support for All Schedules: TaxZerone handles all applicable schedules for your specific Form 990, eliminating the worry of missing crucial information.
🎯 Automatic Error Checking: TaxZerone automatically identifies potential errors and inconsistencies as you enter data, preventing costly delays and rejections from the IRS.
🎯 Secure E-filing: Submit your return electronically with confidence. TaxZerone utilizes industry-standard security protocols to safeguard your organization's sensitive data.
🎯 Form 990 Amendment Support: Accurate Form 990 filings are crucial for maintaining a non-profit organization's tax-exempt status. TaxZerone understands the importance of error-free submissions. Its amendment option allows nonprofit organizations to quickly and easily correct any mistakes on their previously filed Form 990, ensuring compliance.
File at an Affordable Cost:
TaxZerone provides competitive pricing for Form 990 filing. For the current tax year, filing Form 990-N is completely free. For other forms and prior years, fees are very affordable.
At TaxZerone, we understand the importance of meeting filing deadlines for tax-exempt organizations, said Alexia Zepeda, at TaxZerone. "Filing before the deadline not only ensures compliance with IRS regulations but also helps organizations stay compliant and tax-exempt."
About TaxZerone
TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file service provider that empowers businesses and individuals to file various IRS forms electronically, with a focus on ease and security. TaxZerone handles a wide range of forms, including excise, employment tax, extension requests, information returns, and tax-exempt forms.
For more information about TaxZerone and its services, visit TaxZerone.com.
