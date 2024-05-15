Clinton County Tax Foreclosure Auction
Live and Online EventPLATTSBURGH, NY, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinton County is set to host its annual Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction on Monday, June 10, 2024. The live portion of the event will take place at the West Side Ballroom, located at 253 New York Road in Plattsburgh, starting at 10 AM, with registration beginning at 8 AM.
For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through NYSAuctions.com
This year's auction will feature 30 plus properties. As a new initiative for 2024, a 5% County Redevelopment Fee will be applied to all purchases, directly contributing to the county's growth and improvement efforts.
Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend the Bidders Seminar on Wednesday, May 29th at 7 PM at the West Side Ballroom or to view the seminar online to prepare for the auction.
To ensure all participants are well-informed and ready for the auction, the county has provided extensive resources including a detailed brochure, property showings scheduled for May 30th, and an Internet Bidding Packet.
Additional information regarding property removals, lead-based paint precautions, and fair housing can be found online. For further details or to view auction properties, visit NYSAuctions.com.
Tax Foreclosure Auction Bidder Seminar from NYSauctions.com