EuMentis Therapeutics’ CMO Randall Marshall to Present on its novel PDE10A inhibitor for Tourette Syndrome at TicCon24
Dr. Marshall's Presentation on Friday May 31, 2024
I am pleased to participate in this important event and present our preclinical & phase 1 clinical results, and phase 2 clinical plans on EM-221, our novel PDE10 inhibitor for Tourette Syndrome.”NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EuMentis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company focused on the development and commercialization of circuit selective drugs to treat neurodevelopmental and other central nervous system conditions, announced today that the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Randall Marshall, MD, will be presenting at the Tourette Association of America’s TIC-CON24 Research Symposium being held on May 31st in Dallas, Texas. The Tourette Association of America (TAA) is the primary national organization that works to raise awareness, advance research, and provide ongoing support to patients and families impacted by Tourette syndrome (TS) and other tic disorders. TIC-CON is the TAA’s annual national conference that hosts hundreds of individuals impacted by Tourette Syndrome and other Tic Disorders as well as the medical professionals and experts who support them. Dr. Marshall will present on Friday May 31, 2024, at 3pm CT at the Hilton Anatole Hotel and Resort, Dallas TX in the Stemmons Ballroom.
— Dr. Randall Marshall
Dr. Marshall stated, “I am pleased to participate in this important annual event and present our preclinical and phase 1 clinical results and phase 2 clinical plans to develop our novel PDE10 inhibitor EM-221 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome. Tourette Syndrome is a serious, underserved condition, and The Tourette Association of America is a valued collaborator on our program.”
Dr. Keith Coffman, Senior Associate Consultant in the Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, said, “Based on clinical data to date, we anticipate that EM-221 will have a much more favorable safety profile than the currently FDA approved medications for Tourette Syndrome. Those antipsychotic medications have serious and potentially permanent side effects. An effective, better tolerated medicine to treat Tourette would represent a major advance for patients and families affected by this disorder.”
About Tourette Syndrome
Children and adults with TS experience involuntary repetitive movements, vocalize sounds or words that they cannot control, and often struggle with other serious neuropsychiatric conditions. An imbalance of the neurotransmitter dopamine is believed to underly the unwanted movements and vocalizations that characterize TS. EM-221 is designed to precisely modulate dopaminergic brain circuits implicated in TS.
About EM-221
EM-221, is an oral, highly potent PDE10A inhibitor designed to modulate the dopamine D2 pathway specifically in the striatum. Its effects in both nonclinical and clinical studies support the view that it may be effective for treating TS as well as other movement disorders. EuMentis plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of EM-221 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome in the second half of 2024.
About EuMentis Therapeutics
EuMentis Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions with high unmet need. EuMentis is also developing EM-221, a novel PDE10A inhibitor for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and other movement disorders as well as EM-113, an uncompetitive fast-off NMDA receptor antagonist for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder patients with elevated brain glutamate levels as determined by using its proprietary biomarker patient selection strategy. EuMentis plans to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of EM-113 in autism spectrum disorder in Q2 2024 and a phase 2 clinical trial of EM-221 in Tourette syndrome in 2H 2024. EuMentis is also expanding its pipeline through the development of novel fast-off NMDAR antagonists for treatment of multiple conditions in which elevated glutamate levels contribute to the pathophysiology, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), at present funded by an award from the United States Department of Defense.
Dylan Wenke
Eumentis Therapeutics Inc
info@Eumentistx.com