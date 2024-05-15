EuMentis Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Office Randall Marshall, MD to Give Keynote Presentation at Autism Parenting Summit
Presentation on May 19, 2024 at 10:30am edt
— Dr. Randall Marshall
EuMentis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company focused on the development and commercialization of circuit selective drugs to treat neurodevelopmental and other central nervous system conditions, announced today that the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Randall Marshall, MD, will be presenting a keynote address at the Autism Parenting Summit being held virtually from May 17th- 20th. The presentation can be attended at no charge by signing up for the summit at https://autismparentingsummit.com/ . Autism Parenting Magazine serves the autism community with advice, news, research, and support for the range of problems faced by autism patients and families. Past conferences have attracted more than 32,000 participants across the English-speaking world.
On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), Dr. Marshall will give the presentation entitled “The Science of Treating Social Impairment in Autism,” and describe EuMentis’ upcoming phase 2 clinical trial with EM-113 to be initiated in Q2 2024. The trial will evaluate EM-113, an NMDA antagonist, vs placebo in patients with elevated glutamate in the anterior cingulate cortex.
“It is very important to us to work with the autism community as we advance the development of EM-113 into this Phase 2 clinical trial, and I hope this educational presentation will benefit both parents and patients who are interested in our approach to developing the first-ever effective treatment for core symptoms in autism spectrum disorder,” said Dr. Marshall.
Dr. Robert Hendren, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Emeritus, University of California San Francisco, commented, “there are many failed attempts to develop an effective medication for the treatment of core symptoms of autism, likely due to the fact it’s a highly heterogeneous condition. I am pleased to be collaborating on this program to identify a biomarker specific approach that identifies a treatment-responsive subgroup of ASD patients.”
About Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a relatively common, highly heterogeneous neurodevelopmental condition that involves impairments in social communication and interaction, sensory anomalies, restrictive, repetitive behaviors, interests or activities, and varying levels of intellectual disability. Autism affects more than 52 million persons worldwide. Additional disorders are common, including attention disorders, anxiety, depression, and epilepsy. The cause of autism is unknown and is presumed to be complex and multifactorial. Early diagnosis and intervention can be beneficial, and lifelong treatment and support are often needed. There are no FDA or EMA approved medications to treat the core symptoms of autism.
About EM-113
EM-113 is a novel dosage form of memantine, an uncompetitive fast-off antagonist of the NMDA receptor. A randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial at a major academic hospital found memantine is highly effective in a subpopulation of ASD patients with elevated glutamate in a region of the brain called the anterior cingulate cortex, which plays a key role in social processing. EuMentis has an exclusive license to use this biomarker to identify and treat ASD patients with an NMDA antagonist.
About EuMentis Therapeutics
EuMentis Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel circuit-selective medicines to treat neurodevelopmental and other central nervous system conditions. EuMentis is planning to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial in autism spectrum disorder with EM-113 and a phase 2 trial in Tourette syndrome with it’s novel PDE10 inhibitor, EM-221 in 2024.
