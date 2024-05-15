MyOr's Nationwide Network of Dietitians See First Patients in the United States

Our dietitian network is excited to support all pregnant women, new parents, and parents-to-be through our consultation services! Follow this QR to take our free prediction survey!

MyOr’s Predictive Risk Assessment Surveys and Consultation Services Redefine Early Intervention for Food Allergies and Eczema in Infants

Through collaboration and education, we can empower parents and healthcare providers to make informed decisions that positively impact children's health outcomes.” — Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO

UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyOr, an innovator and leader in pediatric health, proudly announces its official launch in the United States, marking a significant leap forward in proactive healthcare for children. MyOr introduces novel cutting-edge solutions aimed at predicting and mitigating common childhood conditions, starting with food allergies and eczema.

The rollout comes on the heels of the successful introduction of a groundbreaking risk assessment tool, MyorCare, which is the first and only solution to predict food allergy and eczema risk in infants. It is an easy to use, data-driven, digital parent-facing survey, accessible through myorcare.com/survey, that uses advanced AI technology to gather information from parents in only 3 minutes and predicts the potential risk of food allergies and eczema, before any symptoms develop. MyorCare reliably determine with an impressive 83% accuracy which infants are high risk versus low risk, based on scientifically proven factors. The sophisticated proprietary algorithms are uniquely powered by the world’s largest food allergy database. Our survey is free of charge, accessible for all new and expecting parents as early as pregnancy, providing parents with invaluable insights into their child's health journey from the very beginning.

MyOr's network of dietitians offer comprehensive dietitian consultation services nationwide covered by major insurance providers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and UnitedHealthcare, with ongoing efforts to expand coverage with more insurance partners. Importantly, the prevention of food allergy is primarily nutritional and has been endorsed by the American Association of Pediatrics and other leading professional organizations. Our team of dietitians have undergone a unique and accredited training course, priming them to deliver comprehensive and accessible personalized consultations that educate parents, bringing them tailored strategies to mitigate food allergy and eczema risks for their baby. All MyOr-affiliated dietitians can be seen virtually, and some can be seen in-office.

"Our strategy is novel because food allergy and eczema are generally only tested for after the allergy has developed. Early detection and personalized prevention is essential to address these pervasive growing health challenges effectively. By leveraging advanced technology, supplemented with our expert guidance and professionals, we aim to prevent avoidable health challenges and promote optimal well-being in children," says MyOr CTO, Dr. Michael Brandwein.

For healthcare providers, including pediatricians, obstetricians, midwives, and other primary care providers, MyOr extends a warm invitation to partner with us to refer our services and survey to patients, promoting proactive care to your patients. Connect with us today to explore how our services can complement your practice and enhance your patient outcomes.

Parents are encouraged to take the first step towards safeguarding their child's health with our free risk assessment survey. The platform offers a user-friendly engaging experience for parents to gain insights into maximizing health for their little ones early on.

To learn more about MyOr and its personalized pediatric solutions, visit www.myorcare.com. For healthcare professionals interested in partnering with MyOr, please reach out to contact@myorcare.com for more information.

About MyOr: MyOr is a leading provider of personalized nutrition and healthcare solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals and families to achieve optimal health and well-being. With a team of experienced dietitians and cutting-edge technology, MyOr offers a risk assessment predictive survey for food allergy and eczema, complemented by expert consultations filled with innovative solutions to mitigate health risks and support parents and babies through their first year of life.