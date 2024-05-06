MyOr Diagnostics Officially Launches in Australia

We are excited to support all pregnant women, new parents, parents-to-be and of course, your little ones! Follow this QR to take our free prediction survey!

Empowering Expecting Mums, Newborns, Parents and Healthcare Professionals with an Innovative Solution to Combat Food Allergies

We believe healthcare is a collaborative effort. We are committed to working alongside HCPs with a service that supports & augments their practice, enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community.” — Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO

AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyOr Diagnostics, a leading provider of advanced healthcare solutions, brings a new standard of care to families and clinicians in Australia. Our comprehensive approach integrates cutting-edge predictive analytics to detect pediatric health conditions before symptoms appear, merged with expert guidance through dietitian consultations filled with evidence-based, effective strategies to mitigate the risk. With a mission to empower families and healthcare professionals alike, MyOr is revolutionizing the landscape of personalized wellness for babies and families.

MyOr is thrilled to announce its Australia launch, where our innovative prediction survey and personalized nutrition services are now officially LIVE!

The launch of our risk assessment survey enables parents and parents-to-be to understand if their baby is at risk for food allergies or eczema before any symptoms develop, as early as the mother’s pregnancy. Complementing the risk score that is predicted through the survey, MyOr's dietitians are ready to provide consultations to parents, covered by most insurances, making a big difference for pregnant women and new parents by educating and empowering them through the largest milestones in their baby's first year.

"Our launch in Australia marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine healthcare, giving families access to our innovative prediction technology" says Esther Krinkin, Head of Global Scientific Communications at MyOr Diagnostics. "We are committed to empowering families to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, and we look forward to partnering with healthcare professionals to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care," says Lead Dietitian in Australia, Helen Jackson.

MyOr Diagnostics offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to support patients from pregnancy through their infant’s first year. From maternal nutrition to infant feeding, sleep, growth monitoring, starting solids, general wellness and beyond, MyOr's team of experienced dietitians are here to support the health journey of pregnancy, postpartum, and early parenthood, for the mother and the baby, all under one roof. Through our tailored consultations, we ensure that each client receives the individualized care they deserve and learns the tools to mitigate their baby’s risk for preventable health conditions.

The MyOr Difference:

• Innovative Technology: MyOr empowers parents and healthcare providers with our innovative prediction technology to detect and mitigate risk for pediatric conditions before they arise. Through our 3-minute survey, we reliably determine with an impressive 83% accuracy the baby’s risk, based on scientifically proven factors.

• Personalized Consultations: MyOr's experienced dietitians deliver actionable nutritionary prevention services filled with effective strategies to reduce food allergy risk and safeguard infant wellness. By educating parents during this pivotal stage of life, our consultations provide personalized guidance and support, tailored to each family’s unique needs and goals.

To learn more about MyOr Diagnostics and its personalized wellness solutions, visit www.myorcare.com. For healthcare professionals interested in partnering with MyOr, please reach out to contact@myorcare.com for more information.

About MyOr Diagnostics: MyOr Diagnostics is a global leader in predictive health and digital healthcare solutions, committed to improving the lives of individuals through innovative and accessible health programs. MyOr's mission is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make informed and preventive decisions about their health. With a dedicated team and a strong presence in Australia, MyOr Diagnostics has emerged as a key player in the field of infant nutrition and predictive health. Our innovative predictive algorithms, consultation processes, and digital health platforms empower a nationwide network of certified Allergy Education Specialists to deliver personalized guidance and support to families throughout Australia. With a focus on education and empowerment, MyOr is committed to transforming infant nutrition and reducing the staggering rise in food allergy and atopic dermatitis. MyOr offers a free risk assessment survey for food allergy and eczema prediction, expert consultations, and innovative solutions to mitigate health risks and support parents and babies through their first year of life.