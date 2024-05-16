RealReports™ Unveils AI-Driven Document Analysis for Supercharged Property Intelligence

RealReports | The AI-powered property report Click the image to see RealReports' multimodal AI feature summarizing a property appraisal document RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Real estate agents can now leverage multimodal AI to analyze and summarize complex property documents in seconds

RealReports' AI can analyze a property document, summarize it, and answer any question about the contents, all in a few seconds... it's truly a ‘wow’ moment—there’s simply nothing like it out there.”” — James Rogers (CEO, Realreports)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proptech firm RealReports™ has launched a groundbreaking feature that uses multimodal AI to instantly analyze and summarize complex property documents like inspection reports, appraisals, and seller disclosures, saving real estate agents hours and enhancing their decision-making.

"Property documents offer real estate agents and their clients crucial insights; however, they are often long, full of legalese, and poorly formatted, making them extremely tedious to review and understand,” said James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports™. “Now Aiden, the AI copilot powering RealReports™, can extract the key details of a document, summarize it, and answer any question about the contents, all in a few seconds. This is a monumental advantage and time-saver and witnessing it in action is truly a ‘wow’ moment—there’s nothing like it out there.”

Multimodal AI refers to advanced artificial intelligence systems that can process and integrate multiple types of data inputs—such as text, images, and audio—to generate comprehensive understanding while improving accuracy and efficiency.

RealReports™’ AI copilot, Aiden, aggregates comprehensive property data from over 30 leading providers, including permits, zoning, climate risk, rental potential, utilities, tax history, liens, valuation, crime, livability, school ratings, and more. “Now, by integrating multimodal functionality into Aiden, we can ingest property documents, which provide some of the most current information and detail on a home,” added Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports™. “By combining the information from various property documents with the immense corpus of data we've built into each RealReport, we are arming agents with the most powerful and sophisticated property intelligence tool that exists.”

RealReports™ has gained substantial traction amidst the recent NAR commission lawsuits, announcing numerous partnerships with large real estate brokerages and MLSs. Facing increased consumer scrutiny, real estate agents are looking for new products offering an edge in this competitive market. “RealReports™ seamlessly integrates into an agent’s daily workflow, supporting them through every critical juncture with their clients,” continues Rogers. “Agents use a RealReport during buyer and listing presentations to build credibility, for research before showings and submitting offers, and at open houses to capture leads.”

As the real estate market continues to evolve, technology will become a key differentiator for agents vying for a competitive advantage. “RealReports™ remains committed to equipping agents with the most advanced tools available,” says Gorman. “With the launch of our new multimodal AI feature, we are setting a new standard for property analysis—ensuring that every real estate agent can act with the highest level of insight and precision. For agents looking to elevate their practice and deliver exceptional service, RealReports™ is the indispensable tool that transforms complex data into a competitive advantage.”

Learn more - RealReports.ai

About RealReports™

Combining comprehensive data from over 30 top providers for every property in the United States, with Aiden, a powerful AI copilot capable of analyzing tens of thousands of data points and complex property documents, RealReports™™ empower agents to provide value, save time, win deals, and generate leads in a competitive market.