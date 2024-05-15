ANY.RUN Celebrates 8 Years of Cybersecurity Innovation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of sandboxing and threat intelligence solutions, announced a series of special offers in celebration of its 8th anniversary. Since 2016, ANY.RUN has been helping security experts analyze malware and respond to threats, evolving from a pioneering sandbox solution into a comprehensive threat intelligence platform.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍: 𝟖 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN was born out of a mission to simplify malware analysis and make it more intuitive for security professionals. The platform's unique interactive sandbox, which allows users to engage with infected systems in real-time, quickly set it apart in the market and gained a loyal following among cybersecurity experts.

Over the years, ANY.RUN has continued to innovate and expand its capabilities, introducing a range of threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds.

Today, ANY.RUN is a comprehensive platform trusted by over 400,000 threat researchers and 3,000 organizations worldwide.

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬

In honor of its 8th anniversary, ANY.RUN introduced limited-time deals for both new and existing clients.

Individual researchers can purchase or extend an annual Searcher or Hunter subscription and receive 6 months free to gain access to advanced malware analysis.

Security teams can upgrade to or purchase an Enterprise plan subscription and receive additional licenses, equipping themselves with the industry's leading malware analysis and threat intelligence tools.

For more information about these anniversary offers, please visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of cybersecurity products. Its sandbox enables malware analysts to quickly and accurately analyze malicious files and links, gaining a complete view of advanced cyber attacks. The platform's threat intelligence services, including TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds, present users with up-to-date data on the latest malware currently active across the globe.