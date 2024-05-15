CapMate®, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle QC solution from Venera Technologies passes AWS stringent verification

Venera Technologies extends the value of its CapMate® caption/subtitle verification and correction solution by passing the AWS Functional Technical Review

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge Audio, Video and Caption QC solutions for the media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce that its CapMate® cloud native caption/subtitle QC & correction is the first solution of its kind to be verified by AWS, based on completing what is called FTR (Foundational Technical Review).

FTR is a very detailed, exacting and strenuous review process administered by AWS for any software that wants to be qualified by AWS. FTR is a stringent process since AWS expects the highest degree of attention to security and robustness of architecture by any cloud native solution that seeks the AWS qualification.

By passing FTR, CapMate® has now become an ‘AWS qualified software’, earning the coveted ‘Qualified Software’ badge.

CapMate provides a long list of features such as:

• Sync detection and correction (for Multiple languages)

• Detection and auto-repositioning of caption overlay on top of burnt-in text (for not only Latin, but also oriental burnt-in characters)

• Missing caption detection

• Detection and auto-correction of missing Forced Narratives

• Detection of CPL (Characters Per Line), CPS (Characters Per Second), Num-ber of caption lines, and others

• Detection of spelling and profanity

• Standards conformance checks for variety of caption/subtitle formats

• Many others

“We are proud that with such features, as well as the assurance of its security and robust architecture, and its dynamic scalability, CapMate is trusted by some of the largest media companies with significant caption/subtitle volume, drastically improving their caption workflow operations,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies.

Contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com to learn more about CapMate features, arrange for an online demonstration, or ask for a free trial.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge AI and ML enabled file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry. Venera’s suite of QC solutions (Quasar® for native cloud A/V QC, Pulsar™ for on-premise A/V QC, and CapMate® for native cloud caption/subtitle QC and correction) are used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com

CapMate™ - New Features