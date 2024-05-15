Submit Release
Mary’s Empowerment Journey with USAID’s CHEKUP I DREAMS Project.

Meet Mary Shula, a 23-year-old from Luanshya, Copperbelt Province, benefiting from the USAID CHEKUP I DREAMS project. Before joining DREAMS, Mary grappled with financial challenges, lacking sustainable income to support herself and her child.

Upon enrolling in the DREAMS holistic training programme in 2022, where she gained vital financial literacy skills, empowering her to leverage her talents and resources for financial security, Mary embarked on a journey towards economic independence and personal development. With this newfound expertise, Mary invested her first share of K850.00 from her village banking scheme into renting a garden space near a river for gardening purposes. This marked the beginning of her gardening business.

With dedication and perseverance, Mary cultivated assorted vegetables, transforming her small potion of land into a thriving profit-making garden. “I am not just cultivating vegetables; I’m nurturing my savings too. Each harvest, I put aside at least a K500 into our group fund. This is not just about farming; it is about building a future free from risky ventures, guiding me away from illicit activities and towards a brighter tomorrow,” she narrated.

DREAMS not only equipped Mary with economic tools but also imparted crucial health knowledge on HIV prevention. Through comprehensive education on condom usage and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Mary learned to safeguard her health and well-being effectively. Beyond agriculture and HIV prevention, DREAMS fostered Mary’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. She mastered the art of sewing, crafting various products like reusable pads, bags, and dresses. Empowered by her skills, Mary emerged as a trainer within the programme, sharing her expertise with peers at the centre. She is one of the 3,141 Adolescent Girls and Young Women enrolled and trained in Advanced Financial Literacy (Siyakha Basic package) in 2023.

“I am determined to succeed. Saving up for my own sewing machine is just the start. My ultimate goal is to own my garden space, free from rental worries”, she said.

