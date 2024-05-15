Police on suspect shot and killed by SAPS

Criminal out on bail previously arrested on 29 cases for vehicle theft and hijacking - shot and killed by SAPS

A criminal that was currently out on bail for vehicle theft and car hijacking has been shot dead by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg.

The multidisciplinary team consisting of SAPS counter intelligence teams, visible policing , detectives and private security were tracing suspects linked to the kidnapping of a Benoni businessman, Shamshudeen Faki.

The 68-year-old businessman was kidnapped at his business premises on Saturday, 11 May 2024. An undisclosed amount of ransom money worth millions was immediately made to the family.

Its alleged the victim died in the custody of his kidnappers.

The businessman’s body was found dumped in Dalpark, Johannesburg by a CPF patroller who immediately alerted police on Monday, 13 May 2024.

The team followed up on information and traced this suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was found in possession of Mr Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping, two firearms including a pistol and a revolver.

This criminal, was found to be linked to at least 29 vehicle theft and car hijacking cases and was circulated as a wanted suspect.

His accomplices on the kidnapping case of Mr Faki are being sought by police.

At least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the last two years in South Africa.

