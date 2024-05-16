Alexandria Bariatric Surgeon Highlights Free Weight Loss Surgery Seminars
Bariatric surgeon James Parrish, MD shares the benefits of free seminars about weight loss surgery, such as expert insights on various procedures.ALEXANDRIA, LA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improving health and setting weight loss goals are common priorities for many individuals looking to make positive changes in their lives. For those suffering with obesity, weight loss surgery may be an option to consider to achieve those goals through significant weight loss and addressing obesity-related health conditions. In an effort to help prospective patients become well-informed about the options that are available, Dr. James Parrish, a bariatric surgeon in Alexandria, offers free weight loss surgery seminars each month to share information about procedures, as well as what to expect in the aftercare process.
Dr. Parrish says he has performed thousands of bariatric surgery procedures and is dedicated to sharing his comprehensive knowledge with interested weight loss surgery candidates. He emphasizes a holistic approach to patient care and firmly believes that educated patients are key to the long-term success of safe, effective weight loss. Below, Dr. Parrish discusses the benefits of attending free weight loss surgery seminars and their effect on the overall bariatric surgery process.
Dr. Parrish says bariatric surgery seminars can serve as a trusted resource for individuals to learn from experienced bariatric professionals and better familiarize themselves with the different surgeries, such as LAP-BAND® System Surgery, Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (gastric sleeve), and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, among other procedures. He adds that the seminars are an encouraging space for patients to learn how to make life-changing decisions to address the overall health risks of obesity that can occur from living with significant amounts of excess weight. Additionally, Dr. Parrish emphasizes the seminars afford the opportunity to learn about important post-surgery aftercare information, as well as an open forum to ask questions about weight loss expectations, recovery, insurance, costs, and other topics.
Prospective patients will have the chance to meet and spend time with Dr. Parrish and his experienced team at these seminars—an opportunity utilized to advise individuals about the dramatic changes that bariatric surgery can provide to the right candidates, both in health and appearance. Dr. Parrish relays that some of the seminar topics may include eligibility and candidacy for surgery, post-operative exercise guidance, nutritional requirements (including vitamins and supplements), and available ongoing support programs to help patients be more successful in reaching their weight loss goals. He recommends that anyone considering bariatric surgery take advantage of these free weight loss seminars and think of them as a potential first step in the bariatric surgery process.
Dr. Parrish says he and his team uphold a commitment of providing the highest quality of patient care by hosting these informational meetings that are open to the public. The Weight Loss Surgery Seminars are typically scheduled on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6:00 p.m., located at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Dr. Parrish says individuals who would like to attend a free weight loss surgery seminar can find information about upcoming events on the Seminars page of alexandriabariatricsurgery.com.
Dr. James Parrish is a board-certified general surgeon in Alexandria with more than 20 years of experience performing surgery in central Louisiana. His practice is the only one in the region to be accredited as a Center of Excellence by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). In addition to his services as a bariatric surgeon, Dr. Parrish has actively contributed to the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery as a distinguished Executive Board Member and Past President for the Louisiana Chapter of the ASMBS (American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery). Dr. Parrish is currently Chief of Surgery at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. He also holds membership with the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and is a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Dr. Parrish is available for interview upon request.
