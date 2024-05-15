Transport services now available for Kinetic Advantage dealers enrolled in monthly subscription service, Kinetic+.

Submit Release
CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Advantage, the independent floorplan financing company for independent auto dealers, is excited to announce the rollout of a new cutting-edge feature that will enhance the experience for dealers enrolled in their monthly subscription service, Kinetic+.

Dealers can now seamlessly request transportation anywhere across the United States with OAV Logistics through Kinetic+.

Kinetic+ was officially launched on June 1, 2023 and has since helped dealers take their accounts to the next level offering the benefits of unlimited complimentary document handling, complimentary deferments (subject to existing guidelines) and unlimited full access to One Auction View (OAV).

OAV, a fully integrated online platform that allows users to easily search multiple digital and physical auctions to acquire inventory, has partnered with OAV Logistics to offer Kinetic+ subscribers the opportunity to request and purchase transports with ease.

With state-of the-art technology, secure handling and a vast carrier network, OAV Logistics prides itself on timely and damage-free delivery, setting it apart from the competition in the automotive transport industry. OAV Logistics features instant quotes, real-time status updates, a digital Bill of Lading (BOL), direct communication with transporters, competitive market-based pricing with no hidden fees and simple credit card payments.

“We are excited to see OAV deepen its value for independent auto dealers through the addition of cutting-edge, digitally-enabled transport services,” said Marty McFarland, President and CEO of Kinetic Advantage.

Kinetic+, with its most recent enhancement of transport services through OAV, is a game-changer in the floorplan industry, allowing dealers with a Kinetic Advantage floorplan to maximize their opportunities and continue to pave the road to success.

About Kinetic Advantage
Kinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.

Ashley Alspaugh
Kinetic Advantage
+1 317-699-5998
ashley.alspaugh@kineticadvantage.com
