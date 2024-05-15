SVC Marks Dementia Action Week 2024 with Focus on Dementia Friendly Environments
SVC marks Dementia Action Week 2024 by championing quiet, dementia-friendly environments with their low-noise Nurse Call and Fall Management Systems.
Dementia Action Week 2024 is a poignant reminder that we need to support those living with dementia and offering whatever support needed”CORK, CO. CORK, IRELAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVC Care Communications, a leading provider of Nurse Call and Fall Management Systems, is proud to mark the occasion of Dementia Action Week 2024. Dementia Action Week is a national event, organised by the Alzheimer's Society, working with organisations and individuals across the UK in order to encourage people to act on dementia. In 2024, the Week will take place on the 13th – 19th May.
— Trevor Lucey, Managing Director, SVC
Dementia Friendly Environments - Explained
According to figures from the NHS, 944,000 people in the UK deal with dementia, with 1 in 11 people over the age of 65 battling with the disease.
Managing noise levels and cutting out any possible excess is of utmost importance when it comes to coping with the condition - Living with dementia can be incredibly difficult, and excessive noise can be hugely overwhelming to residents, ultimately contributing to anxiety, frustration and distress.
"A quiet and calm environment is paramount for those dealing with dementia. Alarm sounds and loud noises in general can be quite upsetting for people with the condition, so it's best to avoid whenever possible - there are solutions however. From a technology point of view, silent corridor displays can be utilised in hospitals and care homes to give call indications to nurses on duty at night time, whilst the use of pagers can also help reduce overall environmental noise." - Trevor Lucey, Managing Director, SVC Care Communications
SVC specialises in supplying Nurse Call and Fall Management Systems that produce minimal noise, ensuring a quieter and more comfortable environment for residents. Additionally, SVC offers Wander Management systems designed to protect residents who are prone to wandering, reducing the risks associated with this behaviour.
Noise Fatigue, Wander Management & Safety Issues
Innovative solutions can and have made life that little bit easier for both residents and carers. The Touchsafe Pro Wireless call system, for example, is specifically designed to reduce noise fatigue. It also offers a silent mode configuration, enabling a quieter environment where residents can feel more at ease.
Statistics show that approximately 60% of people with Alzheimer's or dementia will wander at least once, with many doing so repeatedly. This can pose hugely significant risks, including getting lost and subsequently finding themselves in dangerous situations. Common 'warning signs' of wandering include trying or wanting to 'go home' even when at home, returning from regular walks later than usual, speaking about fulfilling former duties (like going to work for example) or appearing lost in a new or changed environment.
With over 30 years of experience as specialist suppliers to the Irish Healthcare Sector, SVC has supplied hundreds of Care Homes and Hospitals with their Nurse Call and Fall Management Systems, making a tangible impact on the lives of countless individuals.
Dementia Action Week 2024
"Dementia Action Week 2024 is a poignant reminder that we need to support those living with dementia and offering whatever support needed in order to keep people healthy, happy and independent for as long as possible." - Trevor Lucey, Managing Director, SVC Care Communications
SVC is proud to contribute to the ongoing efforts to create dementia friendly environments. By raising awareness of the impact of excessive noise on individuals with dementia and offering specialized solutions, SVC aims to improve the quality of life for those affected by this challenging condition. Through their Nurse Call and Fall Management Systems, as well as their Wander Management systems, SVC continues to support Care Homes and Hospitals in providing safe and comfortable environments for individuals with dementia.
For more information about SVC and their range of solutions for dementia friendly environments in residential care settings, please visit www.svc.ie or contact their team at info@svc.ie
JJ Lee
Digital Funnel
email us here